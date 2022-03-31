Ferrum golfers finish fifth in invitational

WAGRAM, N.C. - Ferrum College’s men’s golf team finished fifth in a field of 14 team at the Deercroft Spring Break Invitational, hosted by St. Andrew’s (N.C.) University, Monday and Tuesday at Deercroft Golf Club.

The Panthers carded rounds of 316 and 319 for a 635 total.

The field included several NCAA Division II teams.

St. Andrew’s (299-306, 605) won the team championship by 21 strokes over Montreat (307-319, 626).

Rounding out the top five were Belmont Abbey (310-317, 627), Fayetteville State (320-312, 632) and Ferrum.

Finishing sixth through 12th were West Virginia Tech (318-320, 638), Roane State Community College (322-319, 641), Belmont Abbey B (329-316, 645), Bluefield (326-324, 650), Bob Jones (328-324, 652), St. Andrew’s B (342-329, 671), Emory & Henry (338-350, 688) and Johnson & Wales-Charlotte (did not finish).

Juan Lopez-Louro of St, Andrew’s won the individual championship with a 144 total.

Fayetteville State’s Brandon Jones (145) came in second, one stroke in arrears and Bluefield’s Patrick Dodson (147) was three shots back.

Jackson Hoovler (80-78, 158) and Brett Pennington (77-81, 158) tied for 14th to lead Ferrum.

Also, Chase Sells (79-80, 159) tied for 20th, Seth Walker (80-85, 165) tied for 42nd and Zachery Walsh (87-80, 167) tied for 48th.

Competing as individuals for the Panthers were Trevor Green (96-92, 188), who finished 68th, and Zach Phipps (105-90, 195), who came in 72nd.

Seventy-six players competed for individual laurels.

Ferrum’s next tournament is Friday through Sunday, April 8-10 at the Camp Lejeune (N.C.) Intercollegiate at Paradise Point Golf Club.

Equestrian team finishes season at Hollins

ROANOKE - Ferrum College’s equestrian team finished its 2021-2022 season by competing in a Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) event Saturday at Hollins University.

For the Panthers, Caroline King placed fourth in her section of Pre-Novice Equitation on the Flat and Hattie Rieck finished fourth in her section.

Saige Stuart-Hughes came in seventh in Intermediate Hunter Seat Equitation on the Flat and Casey Craddock was sixth in Introductory Hunter Seat Equitation on the Flat.

The Zone 4 Region 2 championships were staged following the IHSA Show.

Rieck was Ferrum’s lone rider in the competition. She qualified, competed and finished third in Introductory Equitation on the Flat.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown this year and I am looking forward to next season,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said.

The squad featured four seniors, all of whom were honored Saturday: Rieck, Craddock, Grace Howell and Caitlyn Richardson.

Clark, Ellerbe place first, second at Toms Alumni Invitational

LYNCHBURG - Jaden Clark and Joshua Ellerbe finished first and second in the 100-meter dash for Ferrum College’s men’s outdooor track and field team at the Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg.

Toms coached cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field and served as director of athletics during his tenure at Lynchburg.

The track that encircles Shellenberger Stadium is named in his honor.

Clark broke the finishing tape in 11.01 seconds and Ellerbe followed at 11.33 seconds.

Michael Hamm placed second for the Panthers’ men’s squad in the 400-meter dash in 49.63 seconds, a personal-best time.

For the women’s team, Jordan Hairston was 15th in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.63 and Airiana Beverly was 16th in the 100-meter dash in 13.60 seconds, a personal-best time.

“I was happy with how our kids performed under some tough conditions,’’ Panthers head coach Mark White said. “It was cold and the wind was so inconsistent.

“Some runners caught a break and the wind died down. Others ran in snow and crazy wind, but they fought through it and ran hard.’’

Ferrum continues its outdoor campaign Friday at the EMU Legacy Meet, hosted by Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.

WOMEN’S 200 METERS: Jordan Hairston, 19th, 27.42, personal-best; Tejah Yates, 31.84

WOMEN’S 400 METERS: Tejah Yates, 30th, 1:11.51; Stephanie Ojeda, 32nd, 1:16.42

WOMEN’S 800 METERS: Genesis Pineiro, 26th, 2:33.53; Escarlen Vasquez, 56th, 3:09.18

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP: Airiana Beverly, 27th, 4.28 meters

MEN’S 100 METERS: Alberto Pineiro, 11.74 seconds, qualified for semifinals; Zion Wade, 12.01 seconds in his first collegiate run; Rob Tarver, 12.68 seconds, personal-best

MEN’S 200 METERS: Dom Philpot, 12th, 23.36 seconds; Alberto Pineiro, 25th, 24.21 seconds, personal-best; Seth Shaffer, 28th, 24.31

MEN’S 400 METERS: Dom Philpot, 17th, 52.98 seconds, Seth Shaffer, 23rd, 53.49; Josh Hamman, 29th, 57.01 seconds, personal-best; Elijah Simmons, 33rd, 1:00.28, first time competing in the event at the college level.

MEN’S 800 METERS: Kevin Tate, 30th, 2:08.04; Noah Swaney, 50th, 2:21.78; Greyson Crouch, 64th, 2:33.57

MEN’S 1500 METERS: Tysen Gotschi, 43rd, 4:27.12

MEN’S 5K: Clayton Stanford (Franklin County), 10th, 16:55.27

Cundiff receives ODAC softball citation

FOREST - University of Lynchburg junior Karle Cundiff, a former Franklin County prep standout, has been selected Softball Player of the Week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

The Hornets third baseman batted .538 in four games. She smacked two home runs, drove in seven of Lynchburg’s 22 runs and scored four runs.

Lynchburg is 3-1 in ODAC play after sweeping Eastern Mennonite University on the road and splitting with Bridgewater College at home.

Cundiff, who hails from Glade Hill, was 1 of 2 and drove in a run in her team’s 6-5 win over Eastern Mennonite in a contest that was decided in eight innings.

In the second game, Cundiff belted a grand-slam home run in the fourth inning and delivered a double in the sixth that brought home the go-ahead run. She later scored in sixth as the Hornets completed the sweep with an 8-5 triumph.

In a first-game loss to Bridgewater, Cundiff was 1 of 4. In a 4-3, eight-inning win in the second game, she singled and scored in the second inning and hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Cundiff ranks second on the team with a .404 batting average with 21 hits – three of which are doubles and two of which are home runs.

Cundiff ranks third on the squad in hits and doubles.

Cundiff owns a six-game hitting streak.

Cundiff is the second Lynchburg player to claim ODAC Softball Player of the Week accolades this season.

The Hornets take a 12-12 (3-1 ODAC) record into Saturday’s conference doubleheader against reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan University.

Tigers' Ferguson is ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week

FOREST - Hampden-Sydney College senior John Hatcher Ferguson, a former Franklin County prep standout, has been chosen Men’s Golfer of the Week in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Ferguson carded his best 36-hole total of the season in leading the Tigers in the Wynlakes Intercollegiate.

Ferguson finished sixth with a 143 (72-71) in the tournament, contested on the par 72, 6,979-yard Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery, Ala. He finished three strokes in arrears to the winner.

Ferguson tied for first in the field in par 3 scoring (2.75) and his tournament scorecard featured seven birdies.

Hampden-Sydney, ranked 20th nationally, finished third with a 593 total (299-294).

Ferguson, ranked 70th nationally by Golfstat, is seventh in the ODAC with a 74.9 average based on 16 competitive rounds.

The Tigers rank second in the ODAC with a 299.9 scoring average.

Hampden-Sydney's Ferguson earns first career win

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Former Franklin County prep right-hander Davis Ferguson earned his first collegiate win in the Tigers’ 4-3 non-conference triumph over Mary Baldwin University on March 22.

Ferguson, a junior, worked one inning of relief and permitted one hit, no walks and one run, which was unearned, while striking out one.