Ferrum honors seven student-athletes

FERRUM - Seven individuals have been recognized as winners of the first annual Ferrum College Student-Athlete Awards.

Winners of these awards are chosen by the college’s Athletic Department.

The Male and Female Athletes of the Year Awards honors a male and a female from the graduating class who have made significant contributions to the success of the college’s athletic program and are based on participation, leadership skills, commitment to the team and/or department and contributions outside of athletics.

Wrestler Braden Homsey is the Male Athlete of the Year. He won three tournaments during the 2021-2022 season in the 197-pound weight class: the Cougar Open at Averett University, the Pete Willson Memorial in Illinois and the Southeast Conference Tournament.

Homsey was ranked as high as No.11. NCAA Division III and closed the campaign with a 25-7 record and four wins by pin.

Softball pitcher/infielder Lyndsey Sears is the Female Athlete of the Year recipient. The award is named in honor of the late Donna Doonan, a long-time head coach and administrator at the college who guided the women’s basketball program for 29 years and coached four other sports.

Sears earned third-team All- Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) accolades as a pitcher. She finished the season with a 13-9 record and a 2.51 earned run average. (ERA) with 114 strikeouts.

At the plate, Sears batted .339 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs.

Also, Sears was selected to 2021-2022 ODAC Academic All-Conference team.

Wrestler Christian Hite, who won 22 bouts last year, including four by pin, is the Senior Male Athlete of the Year.

Hite was second at the Cougar Open and sixth at the Southeast Wrestling Conference Tournament. Also, he also placed 6th at the NCAA Southeast Regional, where he beat an ranked wrestler.

Hite was a National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-American last year

Soccer standout Abbey Hayes is the Senior Female Athlete of the Year Award winner.

She earned all-conference laurels for the Panthers in 2020 as a goalkeeper.

Hayes graduated with a 4.0 grade-point-average (GPA) in hree years, and was an ODAC All-Academic team honoree in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

She was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District first team last year and represented Ferrum on the Academic All-America ballot.

Hayes posted a .788 save percentage and served as team captain.

She made the Dean’s List and President’s List list every semester, of her enrollment, was involved in the Boone Honors Program, and served the campus as a tutor for chemistry 103/104 courses.

The Male Newcomer of the Year Award went to football placekicker Seth Deaton, who scored 60 points for the Panthers last fall.

Deaton was 33 of 35 in point-after touchdown (PAT) tries and 9 of 14 in field-goal attempts as a freshmen.

Deaton made a pair of field goals in Ferrum's win over Christopher Newport University last season, its second victory over the Captains in program history.

Soccer player Jamie Adams earned Female Newcomer of the Year honors.

As a freshman, she tallied 12 points on five goals and two assists.

She netted the match-winning goal in Ferrum's 2-1 win over Randolph College to close out the season on the road on Oct. 30.

The Panther Pride Award goes to Caroline Saalweachter, the captain of the women’s swimming team her senior year.

Known by her teammates as "The Face of Ferrum,” Caroline was seen all over campus as a student, and her picture was on the cover of the Ferrum Admissions brochure.

​