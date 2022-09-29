Ferrum men claim fourth win of season

LYNCHBURG - Callum Harrison's goal in the 68th minute proved to be the game-winner for Ferrum College (4-2-2, 2-0-1 ODAC) in 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's soccer triumph over Randolph College Wednesday.

Parker Aaron prevented the shutout with a goal in the 84th minute for the Randolph (4-2-2, 1-1-1 ODAC).

Ferrum opens ODAC football play against Shenandoah

WINCHESTER - Fresh off open weekends, Ferrum College and Shenandoah University begin 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football play against each other Saturday.

Kickoff on Sprint Field at Shentel Stadium is 1 p.m.

The Panthers (0-3) are attempting to end a five-game losing streak dating to last season, while the Hornets are trying to extend a five-game winning streak dating to the 2021 campaign.

Shenandoah averages 35.3 points-per-game and yields 13.

The Hornets have conquered a trio of USA South Athletic Conference clubs: Methodist (N.C.) University (27-10), North Carolina Wesleyan College (45-0) and Maryville (Tenn.) College (34-29).

Saturday's contest is the 21st between the two teams and Ferrum leads the series, one that began in Sept. 2000, 13-7.

Shenandoah lost 11 of the first 13 games of the set including eight in a row.

Ferrum was held to 12 points in its first two games before netting 38 in a six-point loss to LaGrange (Ga.) in its last game on Sept 17.

Prior to the LaGrange match-up, the Panthers had not surpassed the 30-point mark in a loss since Nov. 16, 2019 when they fell to Emory & Henry College, 59-36, on the road.

Panthers shut out Meredith in field hockey

FERRUM - Jenna Theron scored the first goal of the match and Thabelo Nemulodi tallied a goal and assisted on another score as Ferrum College (3-4) shut out Meredith (N.C.) College (0-7) in a non-conference field hockey contest at W.B. Adams Stadium Wednesday.

Sewanee wins first match of season, edges Ferrum in OT

FERRUM,-- Sydney Simpson scored the game-winner for Sewanee (1-3) the University of the South at 4:07 into the first overtime period.

Olivia Turner scored the lone goal for Ferrum (2-4).

Maroons even ODAC mark with 3-1 win

FERRUM - Roanoke College squared its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) record Tuesday 3-1 league volleyball win over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers won the first set before the Maroons rallied for wins in set Nos. 2, 3 and 4.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.

In the first set, Ferrum trailed 6-2 early before rallying to tie the count at 22.

A Taylor Joyner kill produced the Panthers' winning points.

The Maroons (8-6, 3-3 ODAC) squared the match with their second-set win, moved in front with their third-set win, then they claimed victory in the fourth set.

The Panthers (5-11, 0-4 ODAC) suffered their fifth straight loss in conference play. They are two wins shy of matching last year's victory total (7).

Joyner led Ferrum with 13 kills and 11 digs, while Shelby Waltrip recorded 11 kills and 11 digs and Sami Kircher finished with 19 kills an 16 digs.

Peyton Kirchner tallied 17 kills and two blocks and served two aces for Roanoke

Also, Rylee Mayer registered 11 kills and two blocks and Kennedy Clemmer totaled 13 digs and served two aces.

Ferrum travels to Ashland today (Friday) to face league rival Randolph-Macon College.

Match time is 6 p.m.

Panthers split home matches

FERRUM - Ferrum College split its two contests in a volleyball tri-match at William P. Swartz Gymnasium Saturday, falling to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Shenandoah University. 3-1, and defeating Johnson & Wales (N.C.), 3-2.

Set scores from the Shenandoah match were 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20.

Set scores from the Johnson & Wales match were 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Against Shenandoah (5-6, 2-1 ODAC), the Hornets swept the first two sets, then clinched the match with a fourth-set win, one in which they used two Ferrum attack errors and a Kate Poppo kill to produce their final three points.

The Panthers won the third set on a Taylor Joyner kill.

Julie Warter totaled 17 kills for Shenandoah, while Brooke Wagner passed out 21 assists and Natalie Reader collected 23 digs.

Joyner finished with 14 kills and 10 digs.

Also for Ferrum (4-10, 0-3 ODAC), Shelby Waltrip distributed 17 assists and tallied six kills, Kalee Bunn had 12 assists and Sami Kircher had 12 digs.

In the win over Johnson & Wales, Ferrum took the second set courtesy of a Kircher service ace to square the match.

Johnson & Wales, which won the opening set by five points, and Ferrum were tied at 23 in the third set, but the deadlock was broken when Shalya Pope and Ahmarie each produced a kill to end the set.

Trailing 2-1, Ferrum took an early edge in fourth set and claimed victory on a Airana Beverley kill.

The deciding set was close, but the Panthers prevailed to take the match.

Joyner totaled 18 kills and 17 digs, Kircher recorded 14 kills and 12 digs and Waltrip distributed 28 assists, tallied 11 kills and registered 10 digs.​