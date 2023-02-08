HARRISONBURG - Deshone Hicks and Calvin Washington each surpassed the 20-point mark Saturday as Ferrum College bested Eastern Mennonite University, 81-65, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball match-up.

The Panthers’ victory is their second this season over the Royals (5-17, 1-12 ODAC).

Ferrum (9-13, 5-8 ODAC) ends a three-game losing streak with the triumph.

The Panthers led by 12 points, 44-32, at intermission and outscored the Royals, 37-33, after halftime.

Hicks, Washington and Alfredo Abel Rivera combined for 59 points and 16 rebounds.

Hicks led Ferrum with 23 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Washington netted 22 points and grabbed five rebounds and Abel Rivera scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds and Ayden finished with six points.

Cj McCord paced Eastern Mennonite with 14 points and three rebounds.

Aviwe Mahlong totaled 13 poinntd, three assists and two rebounds and Mark Burkholder scored six points, corraled six rebounds and distributed three assists.

Ferrum made 61.4% of its shots from the field, 52.9% of its 3-point field goal tries and 40% from the free-throw line as opposed to 40.8%, 22.2% and 82.6% for Eastern Mennonite.

Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 34-22.

The Panthers won despite committing 12 turnovers to nine for the Royals.

Eastern Mennonite collected six steals to three for Ferrum.

Ferrum’s next game is today (Wednesday, Feb. 8) at the University of Lynchburg.

The ODAC contest tips off at 7:30 p.m. at John M. Turner Gymnasium.

Randolph edges Ferrum women, 49-42

LYNCHBURG - Randolph College surged to a 14-point, 22-8 lead after the opening quarter Saturday in a 49-42 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College.

The Panthers (9-13, 5-10 ODAC) won the second stanza, 12-5, and the third period, 11-10, to pull to within six points, 37-31.

Randolph (17-5, 11-4 ODAC) withstood Ferrum’s rally by taking the final frame, 12-11.

Kylie Stark led the WildCats with 17 points and three rebounds, while Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson netted 14 points and pulled down six rebounds and Yanessa Cabera tallied four points, distributed eight assists and grabbed four rebounds.

Randolph converted 39.1% of its shots from the floor 41.2% of its 3-point field goal attempts and 85.7% of its free-throw tries to Ferrum’s 30.2%, 25% and 75% clips.

Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 41-26.

The Panthers committed 22 turnovers to 19 for the WildCats and collected 11 steals to 10 for Randolph.

DeMeisha Canada led Ferrum with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Kayleigh Shreffler tallied seven points and passed out four assists and Trina Lewis finished with five points and five rebounds.

Ferrum’s next game is today (Wednesday, Feb. 8) against Hollins University.

Tip of is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.