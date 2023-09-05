MESINHEIMER, N.C. - Pfeiffer (N.C.) University netted all of its goals after intermission for a 3-0 shutout, non-conference men's soccer victory over Ferrum College.

The Falcons (2-0) tallied goals in the 60th, 71st and 72 minutes of the match.

Goalkeeper Will Frick totaled seven saves for the Panthers (1-1).

Panthers open season with shut-out win

FERRUM - Jonathan Nicacio scored a goal and passed out an assist to lift Ferrum College (1-0) to a 2-0 season-opening, non-conference men's soccer win over Southern Virginia University (0-1).

Mitcham's hat trick helps Ferrum women conquer Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER, N.C. - Ashlyn Mitcham netted three goals to guide Ferrum College's women's soccer team to a 6-1 non-conference win over Pfeiffer (N.C.) University.

Mitcham's hat trick - three goals scored - is the first for Ferrum's women's squad since 2019 and the 27th in program history.

Bri Bitz added a goal and an assist for the Panthers (2-0).

Yailine Riera converted a penalty kick in the second half for the Falcons (0-2) to break up the shutout.

Adams leads Panthers in season-opening win

FERRUM - Jamie Adams tallied a pair of goals to lead Ferrum College to a non-conference women's soccer win over Mary Baldwin University.

Ashlynn Mitcham scored a goal and assisted on another for the Panthers (1-0).

Goalkeeper Ashli Wuss claimed the win in her first career start, posting four saves.

Rachel Gatten broke up the shutout for the Fighting Squirrels (0-1) with a goal in the 83rd minute of play.

Ferrum opens season with two volleyball wins

Ferrum College's volleyball team opened its 2023 volleyball season with a pair of non-conference, 3-0 sweeps.

The Panthers (2-0) shut out Carolina University, 31-29, 25-20, 25-22 and blanked Paine University, 25-4, 25-23, 25-15.