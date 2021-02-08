Ferrum men iimprove to 2-0 with Saturday triumph

WINCHESTER - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team claimed wins in nine of 10 bouts Saturday in a 47-3 dual-match victory over Shenandoah University.

The Panthers (2-0) won two bouts by pin, two by major decision, one by decision and four by forfeit.

Winning by pin were Cris Reynoso at 184 pounds (at 2:23) and Rayshawn Dixon at 285 pounds (6:05).

Winning by major decision were Christian Hite at 157 pounds (9-1) and Isaac Hudson at 165 pounds (11-2).

Winning by decision was Tyler Ramirez at 149 pounds (6-0).

Winning by forfeit were J.D. McMillin at 125 pounds, Levi Englman at 133 pounds, Mario Vasquez at 141 pounds and Braden Homsey at 197 pounds.

Shenandoah's Dylan Weaver was triumphant by sudden victory decision in overtime, 6-4, at 174 pounds.

Shenandoah (0-2) is a first-year intercollegiate squad.

"I am very pleased with the team's effort and offensive mindset (Saturday). We scored bonus points in all but two bouts during our dual meet,'' first-year Panthers head coach Ryan Riggs said.

"We are looking forward to more competitions to keep growing as a team.''