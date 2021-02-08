Ferrum men iimprove to 2-0 with Saturday triumph

WINCHESTER - Ferrum College's men's wrestling team claimed wins in nine of 10 bouts Saturday in a 47-3 dual-match victory over Shenandoah University.
The Panthers (2-0) won two bouts by pin, two by major decision, one by decision and four by forfeit.
Winning by pin were Cris Reynoso at 184 pounds (at 2:23) and Rayshawn Dixon at 285 pounds (6:05).
Winning by major decision were Christian Hite at 157 pounds (9-1) and Isaac Hudson at 165 pounds (11-2).
Winning by decision was Tyler Ramirez at 149 pounds (6-0).
Winning by forfeit were J.D. McMillin at 125 pounds, Levi Englman at 133 pounds, Mario Vasquez at 141 pounds and Braden Homsey at 197 pounds.
Shenandoah's Dylan Weaver was triumphant by sudden victory decision in overtime, 6-4, at 174 pounds.
Shenandoah (0-2) is a first-year intercollegiate squad.
"I am very pleased with the team's effort and offensive mindset (Saturday). We scored bonus points in all but two bouts during our dual meet,'' first-year Panthers head coach Ryan Riggs said.
"We are looking forward to more competitions to keep growing as a team.''
Three exhibition bouts were staged. The winners were Vasquez at 149 pounds by decision, 8-7; Homsey at 197 pounds by pin in 3:45; and Thomas Domerese of Shenandoah at 174 pounds by decision, 9-3.
Ferrum's next match is Thursday against Averett University.
Match time in Danville is 7 p.m.
Ferrum women wrestle at Presbyterian
CLINTON, S.C. - Four Ferrum College wrestlers competed in the Presbyterian (S.C.) College Round-Robin women's tournament Saturday at the Templeton Center.
For the Panthers, Katrina Anderson, competing in the 130-136 pound group, finished 3-1 and won two bouts by pin.
Leya Deickman, competing at 191 pounds, claimed her lone victory by pin.
Also, Katerina Pendergrass, competing in the 101-109 pound group, was 1-3 and Morganne Flinkstrom, competing in the 143-170 pound group, was 0-2.
"We were happy to be back on the mat and competing. This tournament was a little different with it being a round-robin with multiple weights combined,'' Panthers head coach Breonnah Neal said.
"It was great mat time and the team took away a lot from the experience. I am really proud of Katrina showing up and going 3-1 on the day.
"We hope to continue to build off of the success,'' Neal said.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday (Feb. 13) in the Gannon University Invitational in Erie, Pa.