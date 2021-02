FERRUM - Tonight's non-conference men's lacrosse match between Ferrum College and Pfeiffer (N.C.) University, scheduled for 7 at W.B. Adams Stadium, has been postponed.

The match has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 4 p.m.

Ferrum, which has lost two straight matches and is 1-2 this season, returns to action Wednesday against Methodist (N.C.) University. The opening face off is 4 p.m. at Adams Stadium.