Ferrum opens season at home against Roanoke

FERRUM- Ferrum College’s women’s soccer team plays its first match in more than a year today when the Panthers open their season against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College.

Match time is 3 p.m.

The Panthers, coached by Erin Saleeby, finished 9-8-2 (5-4-1 in the ODAC) last season. The last of those victories came at the expense of the Maroons, 1-0, on Roanoke’s home field.

A year ago, Ferrum was 7-2-1 after 10 matches and won each of its first three ODAC contests.

Then, the Panthers finished 2-6-1 in their last nine matches and were eliminated by Washington and Lee University, 4-0, in the quarterfinals of the conference’s postseason tournament.

The Panthers are playing an exclusive ODAC slate - there are no non-conference matches on the schedule.

Besides Roanoke, Ferrum plays Guilford (N.C.) College, Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University.