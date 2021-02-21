 Skip to main content
Ferrum opens season at home against Roanoke
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Ferrum opens season at home against Roanoke

Ferrum opens season at home against Roanoke

Erin Saleeby begins her second year as Ferrum College's head women's softball coach today at home against Roanoke College.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM- Ferrum College’s women’s soccer team plays its first match in more than a year today when the Panthers open their season against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Roanoke College.

Match time is 3 p.m.

The Panthers, coached by Erin Saleeby,  finished 9-8-2 (5-4-1 in the ODAC) last season. The last of those victories came at the expense of the Maroons, 1-0, on Roanoke’s home field.

A year ago, Ferrum was 7-2-1 after 10 matches and won each of its first three ODAC contests.

Then, the Panthers finished 2-6-1 in their last nine matches and were eliminated by Washington and Lee University, 4-0, in the quarterfinals of the conference’s postseason tournament.

The Panthers are playing an exclusive ODAC slate - there are no non-conference matches on the schedule.

Besides Roanoke, Ferrum plays Guilford (N.C.) College, Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University.

The Panthers faces Washington and Lee, Randolph-Macon College, Emory & Henry College and Virginia Wesleyan University on the road.

Ferrum was scheduled to play league foes Hollins University and Sweet Briar College at home, but those matches have been canceled.

 

