Ferrum opens tournament play against Shenandoah

FOREST - Ferrum College is the No. 2 seed in this year's Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament and the Panthers open league postseason play Saturday against No. 7 seed Shenandoah University.
Game time at William P. Swartz Gymnasium has not been announced.
The Panthers (6-5, 5-4 in the ODAC) bested the Hornets, 78-70, in Winchester on Feb. 13 in a conference regular-season match-up.
Saturday marks the end of a 12-day layoff for the Panthers, who fell by one point, 84-83, to Virginia Wesleyan University in their regular-season finale when the Marlins swished a game-winning 3-point field goal at the buzzer.
In other quarterfinal-round games, No. 1 seed Roanoke College entertains No. 8 seed Emory & Henry, No. 4 seed Bridgewater College plays host to No. 5 seed and reigning conference champion Randolph-Macon College and No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg faces No. 6 seed Eastern Mennonite University on its home floor.
To earn a top-four seed, a team would have needed to play four conference games, league officials said and Roanoke, Ferrum, Lynchburg and Bridgewater met that criteria.
Seed No. 5 through No 8 were drawn at large from among the remaining active teams.
If Ferrum reaches the semifinals, the Panthers would host either Lynchburg or Eastern Mennonite.
Ferrum would be on the road for the championship game if Roanoke is the opponent. The Panthers would play at home if the opponent is Emory & Henry, Randolph-Macon or Bridgewater.
The semifinals are slated for Tuesday, March 9 and the title contest is set for Thursday, March 11.
Washington and Lee University, Guilford (N.C.) College, the league's 2018 champion, Randolph College, Hampden-Sydney College and Virginia Wesleyan, last year's conference runner-up, are not competing in the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.
Ferrum is 3-3 on its home floor with conference losses to Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan and a non-league setback to William Peace University and league wins over Hampden-Sydney, Emory & Henry and Bridgewater.
The Panthers are 3-2 on the road, having won at Shenandoah, at Lynchburg and at William Peace, while losing to Randolph and Roanoke.
The victory over Shenandoah was the last of a season-best, four-game winning streak that started with Ferrum's victory over Bridgewater and included wins over Hampden-Sydney and Lynchburg.
Ferrum led the entire second half with Kajuan Madden-McAfee (20 points). Darius Kemp (19 points) and James Smith Jr. (15 points) scoring in double figures.
Shenandoah also placed three players in double figures: Zach Garrett with 20 points, Andres Frye with 18 and Jaylan Williams with 14.
Ferrum won despite converting only 37.9% of its shots as opposed to Shenandoah's 44.1% clip.
Ferrum trailed by one point, 35-34, at intermission before outscoring Shenandoah, 44-35, in the second half.
The Panthers made 15 3-point field goals in their triumph, including a game-best five by Madden-McAfee.
Ferrum made its debut in the ODAC's postseason tournament last year and defeated Emory & Henry at home in a first-round game before falling to Virginia Wesleyan in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center.