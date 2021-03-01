Ferrum opens tournament play against Shenandoah

Ferrum would be on the road for the championship game if Roanoke is the opponent. The Panthers would play at home if the opponent is Emory & Henry, Randolph-Macon or Bridgewater.

The semifinals are slated for Tuesday, March 9 and the title contest is set for Thursday, March 11.

Washington and Lee University, Guilford (N.C.) College, the league's 2018 champion, Randolph College, Hampden-Sydney College and Virginia Wesleyan, last year's conference runner-up, are not competing in the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

Ferrum is 3-3 on its home floor with conference losses to Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan and a non-league setback to William Peace University and league wins over Hampden-Sydney, Emory & Henry and Bridgewater.

The Panthers are 3-2 on the road, having won at Shenandoah, at Lynchburg and at William Peace, while losing to Randolph and Roanoke.

The victory over Shenandoah was the last of a season-best, four-game winning streak that started with Ferrum's victory over Bridgewater and included wins over Hampden-Sydney and Lynchburg.

Ferrum led the entire second half with Kajuan Madden-McAfee (20 points). Darius Kemp (19 points) and James Smith Jr. (15 points) scoring in double figures.