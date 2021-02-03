Ferrum overcomes late deficit, downs Bridgewater by three

“This was a good team win. We did much better with the details and it showed with our production,’’ Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said.

“I am proud of the guys and glad that we could experience some success. Also, I am happy with our resolve down the stretch to close out the game.’’

Ferrum led 16-4 courtesy of a surge that lasted a shade more than six minutes, and the Panthers would push the spread to 14 points following a Bryce Hall 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the first half.

The Eagles closed the gap to seven with 51 seconds left, but by the end of the stanza, the difference was 10, 36-26.

Madden-McAfee pulled down 10 rebound in the first half to go along with six points and Young distributed four assists.

Oliveras led Bridgewater with six first-half points, while Chandler Murray and Ciccone each claimed four rebounds.

Helton’s early second-half shooting success helped produce a 17-point, 45-28 advantage.

The count was 46-31 when Bridgewater responded with a 17-0 surge that last more than six minutes.