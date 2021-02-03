Ferrum overcomes late deficit, downs Bridgewater by three

FERRUM—Carrington Young’s basket with two minutes to play proved to be the game-winner Saturday as Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team earned its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph of the 2021 season, 65-62 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
With the win, Ferrum (2-3, 1-2 in the ODAC) stops a three-game losing streak and a three-game losing skid to conference opponents dating to last season.
Bridgewater (2-2, 2-1 in the ODAC) led 62-61 after Matt Ciccone’s lay-up with 2:55 showing.
Young’s bucket put the Panthers ahead by one points, 63-62, and two free throws by Kajuan Madden-McAfee with 2.3 seconds remaining secured the victory.
Madden-McAfee notched a double-double for the Panthers: 11 points, 12 rebounds.
Darius Kemp paced Ferrum with 20 points, 15 of which he tallied in the opening half on a 6 of 10 shooting display.
Nick Helton, who swished three 3-point field goals at the start of the second half, totaled 14 points. He scored 12 points in the second half on 4 of 8 shooting.
Alec Topper led Bridgewater with 15 points and eight rebounds. He scored 11 points after intermission.
Also, David Oliveras netted 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and passed out four assists and Ciccone finished with six points and seven rebounds.
“This was a good team win. We did much better with the details and it showed with our production,’’ Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said.
“I am proud of the guys and glad that we could experience some success. Also, I am happy with our resolve down the stretch to close out the game.’’
Ferrum led 16-4 courtesy of a surge that lasted a shade more than six minutes, and the Panthers would push the spread to 14 points following a Bryce Hall 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the first half.
The Eagles closed the gap to seven with 51 seconds left, but by the end of the stanza, the difference was 10, 36-26.
Madden-McAfee pulled down 10 rebound in the first half to go along with six points and Young distributed four assists.
Oliveras led Bridgewater with six first-half points, while Chandler Murray and Ciccone each claimed four rebounds.
Helton’s early second-half shooting success helped produce a 17-point, 45-28 advantage.
The count was 46-31 when Bridgewater responded with a 17-0 surge that last more than six minutes.
Ferrum trailed 48-46 after the surge, but was able to regain the lead and hold it until Ciccone’s lay-up set the stage for the late-game drama.
Ferrum converted 42.6% (23 of 54) of its shots as opposed to Bridgewater’s 39% (23 of 59) clip.
The Eagles outrebounded the Panthers, 41-31, but Ferrum would distribute one more assist (13-12).
Ferrum committed 12 turnovers to Bridgewater’s 14.
The Panthers finished the game with edges in points off turnovers (19-12) and fast-break points (8-4).
At game’s end, the Eagles held advantages in second-chance points (18-14), points in the paint (30-26) and bench points (16-12).