Left: Ferrum College’s Deshone Hicks takes to the air as he drives to the basket past a Hampden-Sydney College foe during an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball contest staged Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Right: Ferrum College’s Calvin Washington (right) defends a Hampden-Sydney College rival as he attempts to make a move to the basket from inside the lane.