Ferrum places sixth, eighth in ODAC championships

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College's women's and men's swimming teams finished their 2021 season by placing sixth and eighth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) postseason meets at the Liberty Natatorium on the campus of Liberty University.

Host school University of Lynchburg captured the women's championship with 922.5 points and was the men's runner-up with 792 points.

Roanoke College won the men's title with 1,001 points.

Nine schools competed for the women's championship and eight schools competed for the men's title.

Washington and Lee University was seeking to sweep the championships for the seventh straight year, but neither its women's team nor its men's squad opted to compete.

The conference championships are the first for Roanoke and Lynchburg in swimming.

For the Panthers, the quartet of Hunter Tharpe, Emilie Fairman, Katie Shoaf and Liza Montgomery placed sixth in the women's 400 medley relay.

Also, that foursome finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay and sixth in the 800 freestyle relay.