Ferrum places sixth, eighth in ODAC championships

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College's women's and men's swimming teams finished their 2021 season by placing sixth and eighth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) postseason meets at the Liberty Natatorium on the campus of Liberty University.
Host school University of Lynchburg captured the women's championship with 922.5 points and was the men's runner-up with 792 points.
Roanoke College won the men's title with 1,001 points.
Nine schools competed for the women's championship and eight schools competed for the men's title.
Washington and Lee University was seeking to sweep the championships for the seventh straight year, but neither its women's team nor its men's squad opted to compete.
The conference championships are the first for Roanoke and Lynchburg in swimming.
For the Panthers, the quartet of Hunter Tharpe, Emilie Fairman, Katie Shoaf and Liza Montgomery placed sixth in the women's 400 medley relay.
Also, that foursome finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay and sixth in the 800 freestyle relay.
Individually, Shoaf came in eighth in the 100 butterfly, 10th in the 200 butterfly and 12th in the 50 freestyle and Fairman finished 10th in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 200 breaststroke.
For Ferrum's men's team, Jacob Blaukovitch placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke.
The women's team established nine program records, five on Friday's first day and four on Sunday's final day.
On Friday, standards were set in the 400 medley relay (Tharpe, Fairman, Shoaf and Montgomery, 4:30.51), the 200 freestyle relay (Shoaf, Montgomery, Fairman and Tharpe, 1:50.16), the 800 freestyle relay (Tharpe, Montgomery, Fairman and Shoaf, 9:01.99), the 200 individual medley (Fairman, 2:24.60) and the 100 breaststroke (Fairman, 1:13.95).
On Sunday, records were established in the 200 medley relay (Tharpe, Fairman, Shoaf and Montgomery, 4:30.51), the 400 individual medley (Tharpe, 5:20.02), the 200 breaststroke (Fairman, 2:41.04) and the 200 butterfly (Shoaf, 2:25.17).
"We finished the meet on a fast note with four more broken (women's) records (on Sunday),'' Panthers head coach Margaret Bisnett said.
"(Our team) remained focused and positive all weekend and it showed in its races. Overall, we had a great weekend of racing and I'm especially proud of our seniors who swam their last meet (Sunday).''
ODAC SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
WOMEN
1. Lynchburg 922.5