Ferrum plays reigning champs, ODAC favorite in league opener

Ferrum suffered a 31-10 setback, and would defeat only Guilford (N.C.) College, Southern Virginia University and Hampden-Sydney College that season in league play.

A 4-6 mark (3-4 in the ODAC) was the final result in what would be Rob Grande’s final year as head coach.

The Panthers were 2-3 in ODAC play in Cleive Adams’ first year at the helm, falling to Emory & Henry College and Bridgewater College and besting Guilford and Southern Virginia.

Ferrum lost on the road to Hampden-Sydney in the league’s designated third-place game, while Randolph-Macon edged Emory & Henry in the designated championship contest.

Jones threw for more than 1,000 yards during the spring campaign. After three games, he ranks third in the ODAC with 674 passing yards. Randolph-Macon’s Presley Egbers is fourth with 585.

Jones ranks second in passing touchdowns with seven and Egbers is third with six.

Ferrum receiver Tmahdae Penn ranks first in the league in yards-per-game (104 average) and touchdowns with five.

Randolph-Macon is 1-1 in league play, 3-1 overall.