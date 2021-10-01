Ferrum plays reigning champs, ODAC favorite in league opener

FERRUM—Following non- conference wins over Averett University, Christopher Newport University and Apprentice, Ferrum College’s football team begins Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play at home Saturday against reigning league champion Randolph-Macon College.
Kickoff at W.B. Adams Stadium is 1 p.m.
Ferrum’s three wins are 16 points; its average margin of victory is 5.3 points.
The is a match-up between league rivals tabbed to finish first (Randolph-Macon) and sixth (Ferrum) in preseason.
But, the Yellow Jackets are a week removed from a 25-24 loss to Washington and Lee University, a setback that erased them from the d3football.com national rankings—the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 16 prior to their match-up against the Generals.
Ferrum and Randolph-Macon last played in 2019—the two foes did not face off during the abbreviated spring campaign that served as the 2020 season for both.
The Yellow Jackets defeated the Panthers for the first time in football in 2019.
Panthers senior quarterback Titus Jones made his first college start in that game in relief of injured senior Zack Clifford.
Jones threw his first college touchdown pass—a seven-yard scoring strike to Brian Mann in that game. Jones was 8 of 21 passing for 40 yards and one interception that day.
Ferrum suffered a 31-10 setback, and would defeat only Guilford (N.C.) College, Southern Virginia University and Hampden-Sydney College that season in league play.
A 4-6 mark (3-4 in the ODAC) was the final result in what would be Rob Grande’s final year as head coach.
The Panthers were 2-3 in ODAC play in Cleive Adams’ first year at the helm, falling to Emory & Henry College and Bridgewater College and besting Guilford and Southern Virginia.
Ferrum lost on the road to Hampden-Sydney in the league’s designated third-place game, while Randolph-Macon edged Emory & Henry in the designated championship contest.
Jones threw for more than 1,000 yards during the spring campaign. After three games, he ranks third in the ODAC with 674 passing yards. Randolph-Macon’s Presley Egbers is fourth with 585.
Jones ranks second in passing touchdowns with seven and Egbers is third with six.
Ferrum receiver Tmahdae Penn ranks first in the league in yards-per-game (104 average) and touchdowns with five.
Randolph-Macon is 1-1 in league play, 3-1 overall.
Washington and Lee (2-0, 3-1) and Hampden-Sydney (2-0, 2-2) are tied fro first, while Shenandoah (0-1, 2-1), Bridgewater (0-1, 2-2) and Guilford (0-2, 1-2) have yet to win in league play.
After Saturday, Ferrum continues October ODAC play at Bridgewater (Oct. 9), versus Shenandoah (Oct. 16), at Hampden-Sydney (Oct. 23) and versus Guilford (Oct. 30).
A league contest at Washington and Lee begins November and is the Panthers’ final conference game for the fall season.
Ferrum concludes its long-standing football rivalry against Emory & Henry in the Crooked Road Classic’s fifth edition, Saturday, Nov. 13.
Emory & Henry begins NCAA Division II play in 2022-2023.