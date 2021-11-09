Ferrum rallies in closing seconds for season-opening win

RALEIGH, N.C. - Ferrum College scored three points in the closing seven seconds Saturday to rally for a 50-48 non-conference women’s basketball victory over Meredith (N.C.) College in the 2021-2022 season opener for both clubs.
Trailing by one, returning veteran Aisha Martin drove the baseline and hit returning veteran Jacy Marvin cutting to the basket for the game-winning points.
Meredith (0-1) called a time out to stop the clock, but had no time outs remaining and was assessed a technical foul.
Marvin hit one of two tries from the free-throw line that were awarded to Ferrum (1-0) to produce the come-from-behind win.
The Avenging Angels missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.
The Panthers, a year removed from reaching the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), trailed 38-31 at the start of the fourth quarter, but won the final, 10-minute frame, 19-10.
Ferrum placed two players in double figures and five others scored.
Martin and returning veteran Cameron Hawkins each tallied 13 points to pace the Panthers.
Hawkins was a rebound shy of completing a double-double; she finished with nine.
DeMeisha Canada grabbed a game-best 15 rebounds.
For the game, Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 39-34.
Meredith, which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference, led 10-8 after the first quarter and 26-20 at intermission after capturing the second stanza, 16-12.
A 12-11 third period win by Meredith enabled the Avenging Angels to push the spread to seven points.
Ferrum won despite converting only 35.3% (18 of 51) of its shots from the floor.
“It was a great win to start the season,’’ said Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey, now in his 16th year at the helm. “We struggled to score for three quarters, but we never quit.
“Some shots started to fall in the fourth quarter and I felt like we made some nice plays down the stretch. I liked the way we shared the ball late. We were looking to make the right basketball plays. When we do that, it’s fun to watch.’’
Meredith managed to make 39.6% (19 of 48) of its shots from the floor.
Katie Perko led the Avenging Angels with a game-best 20 points and six other players scored.
Meredith held edges in assists (10-6), second-chance points (10-9) points in the paint (30-26) and fast break points (3-2) at game’s end, while Ferrum held advantges in points off turnovers (20-11) and bench points (9-7).
The two teams combined to commit 42 turnovers: 22 by Ferrum, 20 by Meredith.
“It was a typical first game with a lot of mistakes, but those are things we can clean up,’’ Harvey said. “The effort was there. It’s definitely nice to start the season with a win on the road.’’
Ferrum’s next game is Thursday against Greensboro (N.C.) College.
The contest, which is the Panthers’ home opener, tips off at 5 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Panthers are picked 10th in ODAC preseason poll
FOREST - Ferrum College, which reached the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament a season ago, has been picked to finish 10th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in a preseason poll released last week.
The Panthers won two games in the conference tournament before falling to Roanoke College in the semifinals.
Four players who averaged in double figures last season return for Ferrum: Kayla Cabiness (15.8), Aisha Martin (11.3), Cameron Hawkins (11) and Jacy Marvin (10.2).
Cabiness earned all-conference accolades, while Marvin converted almost 36% of her shotd from the 3-point arc.
Roanoke is the preseason title favorite; the Maroons received nine of 12 first-place votes and 118 points.
Randolph-Macon College (105 points, two first-place votes), Washington and Lee University (95 points), Shenandoah University and reiging conference champion University of Lynchburg round out the top five.Ranked sixth through 12th are Bridgewater College, Guilford (N.C.) College, Virginia Wesleyan University, Randolph College, Ferrum, Eastern Mennonnite University and Hollins University.