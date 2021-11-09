Ferrum rallies in closing seconds for season-opening win

For the game, Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 39-34.

Meredith, which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference, led 10-8 after the first quarter and 26-20 at intermission after capturing the second stanza, 16-12.

A 12-11 third period win by Meredith enabled the Avenging Angels to push the spread to seven points.

Ferrum won despite converting only 35.3% (18 of 51) of its shots from the floor.

“It was a great win to start the season,’’ said Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey, now in his 16th year at the helm. “We struggled to score for three quarters, but we never quit.

“Some shots started to fall in the fourth quarter and I felt like we made some nice plays down the stretch. I liked the way we shared the ball late. We were looking to make the right basketball plays. When we do that, it’s fun to watch.’’

Meredith managed to make 39.6% (19 of 48) of its shots from the floor.

Katie Perko led the Avenging Angels with a game-best 20 points and six other players scored.