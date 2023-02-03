SALEM—Ferrum College used an 18-7 final-frame surge to defeat Roanoke College, 54-50, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest Wednesday at the C. Homer Bast Center.

Bryan Harvey’s most recent win over his college alma mater keeps the Panthers (9-12, 5-9 ODAC) in the hunt to claim one of the league’s 10 postseason berths.

The top six teams earn quarterfinal-round bids, while seed Nos. 7, 8, 9 and 10 play first-round games with seed Nos. 7 and 8 hosting those encounters.

Ferrum entered the game ninth in the conference, while Roanoke was fifth and on the heels of a 27-point home-court loss to ODAC foe Washington and Lee University.

The Maroons (14-6, 9-5 ODAC) were ahead by 10 points, 43-33, in the third period and the spread was seven points, 43-36, at the start of the fourth quarter.

Roanoke led 46-41 with 7:17 remaining, but Ferrum answered with an 11-2 run that lasted seven minutes and produced a 52-48 Panthers’ edge.

“I am super proud of this team and we were able to get a big win,’’ Harvey said.

“As a coach, I have seen continued improvement throughout the year. We have played some of the better teams (in the ODAC) well, but just haven’t found a way to finish those games.

“(Wednesday), we competed for 40 minutes. We got behind by 10 to 12 points in the third quarter, but we just kept battling defensively and kept ourselves in the game,’’ Harvey said. “In the fourth quarter, we hit some big shots and really defended well.

“I couldn’t be happier for my players. They needed this (win). Hopefully, it will give us confidence knowing that we can play with the better teams in our conference.’’

The count was even at 11 after the opening, 10-minute period.

Roanoke won the second stanza, 17-14, to break that stalemate and craft a three-point, 28-25, edge at intermission.

The Maroons’ 15-11 third-quarter surge pushed their lead to 43-36.

Ferrum employed nine players and eight contributed points to the victory.

The Panthers converted 18 of 46 (39.1%) shots from the field, 10 of 24 (41.7%) tries from the 3-point arc and 8 of 12 (66.7%) attempts from the free-throw line.

Aisha Martin netted a team-best 15 points and Kayla Cabiness scored 14 to pace Ferrum.

Each logged 34 minutes of playing time.

Also scoring were Trina Lewis and Kayleigh Shreffler each with six points, Alexis Miller with five, Allyson Cassell with four and Hannah Huffman and DeMeisha Canada each with two.

Fifteen of Ferrum’s 18 field goals were produced by an assist with seven players distributing at least one assist and Martin passing out a game-best six.

Martin (4), Cabiness (3), Shreffler (2) and Miller (1) accounted for the Panthers’ 10 3-pointers.

Ferrum won despite committing 22 turnovers to 18 for Roanoke.

The Panthers claimed the rebounding battle, 32-31, collected 10 steals to Roanoke’s seven and blocked two shots to one for the Maroons.

Cassell grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a shot and Martin had totaled three steals and blocked a shot.

Roanoke made 18 of 52 (34.6%) of its shots from the field, was 6 of 21 (28.6%) from the 3-point arc and 8 of 10 (80%) from the free-throw line.

Rose Sande led the Maroons with 15 points and Sayre Brandstatter finished with 12.

Also scoring were Jacquelyn DeJesse with six points, Madison Nereau and Morgan Micallef each with four, Morgan Carter with three and Peyton Kirchner, JaBryah Haverkamp and Elle Gunter each with two.