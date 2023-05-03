LYNCHBURG—Ferrum College and Randolph College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader Saturday in which both games were decided by one run.

The Panthers (11-25, 3-17 ODAC) won the first game, 5-4, in nine innings, while the WildCats (21-17, 9-9 ODAC) took the second contest, 7-6.

In the first game, Lyndsey Sears belted a solo home run in the top of the third to give Ferrum a 1-0 edge.

Randolph tied the count in the bottom of the frame and moved in front, 3-1, courtesy of a two-run sixth.

The Panthers scored on a error in the seventh and Abby McGuire drove in a run with a base hit to produce a stalemate at 3.

In the eighth, Erin Nelson dashed home on a wild pitch to put Ferrum ahead 4-3.

Randolph tied the score in the bottom of the eighth, then a Sears double to right centerfield brought home the winning run in the top of the ninth.

Sears worked four innings of relief and permitted six hits and an earned run. She struck out three.

She was 2 of 3 at the plate with a home run, a double and three RBIs.

McGuire was 2 of 5 with an RBI and Brianna Michaels was 1 of 4 with a run.

Pitcher Janna St. John (5-3) tossed 4 2/3 innings for the WildCats and allowed three hits and four walks.

Charlize Taylor was 2 of 4 with a double and an RBI and Lexi Hawkins was 2 of 4 with an RBI.

In the second game, Nelson drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Panthers in front.

Randolph used a six-run scoring surge in the fourth to erase the deficit and craft a 6-1 lead.

Ferrum sliced the deficit to 6-4 after Skyler Swaney’s double drove in Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Sears belted her second home run of the doubleheader.

The score was 6-5 after a Nelson RBI ground out and even at 6 after a single by Swaney.

In the bottom of the seventh, Randolph’s Kylie Stark drove in the winning run with a base hit.

Olesia Walch (7-7) worked 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win to even her record. She surrendered a hit, a walk and no earned runs, while striking out two.

Stark was 1 of 1 with an RBI and Irving Dominique was 2 of 4 with two RBIs.

Sears (9-7) tossed 3 1/3 innings and yielded three hits, three walks and an earned run.

At the plate, she was 1 of 3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Swaney was 2 of 4 with a double and two RBIs and Nelson drove in two runs despite going 0 of 3 at the plate.

Ferrum lost 15 of its final 17 games.

Yellow Jackets blank Panthers twiceFERRUM—Randolph-Macon College swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader from Ferrum College, 8-0 and 7-0, at the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex.

In the first game, the Yellow Jackets scored twice in the second inning and four run in the sixth to make the count 6-0.

Winning pitcher Gracie Ellis (13-4) struck out four of the last six batters she faced to enhance her record. She struck out 12 in a complete-game performance.

Rilee Baughan was 2 of 3 with a run and three RBIs and Cameron Hilderbrand was 4 of 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Ferrum starting pitcher Lyndsey Sears (8-6) yielded 16 hits and three earned runs in six innings. She struck out two.

In the second game, Randolph-Macon scored twice in the first inning, twice in the third, once in the fifth and twice in the sixth.

Baughan (15-2) tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout. She struck out six and walked two.

At the plate, she was 4 of 5 with two doubles and two runs.

Ferrum starter Wynema Thomas (1-4) surrendered 10 hits and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Macey Moore and Abby McGuire were 1 of 3.

Cooper nets eight goals in Ferrum winFERRUM—Willow Cooper netted a match-best eight goals in a 16-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse victory over Guilford (N.C.) College Saturday in the Panthers’ 2023 season finale at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Cooper scored twice in the opening two minutes of the match and finished the first quarter with three goals.

The Panthers (8-9, 2-6 ODAC) led 5-2 after the first frame as Reagan Aldridge and Sydney Kincaid tallied unassisted goals.

Each team scored four goals in the second stanza.

Ferrum’s lead was 6-3 after an Erin Reynolds’ goal and 8-3 after two more goals by Cooper.

The Quakers finished the half with a 3-1 scoring surge to pull within three, 9-6, at intermission.

Ferrum extended to five goals, 11-6, after Cooper scored two, third-quarter goals.

Cooper’s final goal came with 2:54 left in the match and marked the Panthers’ second, five-goal quarter.

Cooper has scored 67 goals this season, which ties a program-record for season goals.

Cooper shares the mark with former standout Courtney Hamm, who set the standard in 2012.

Maggie Hartnett scored five goals for the Quakers (3-13, 1-7 ODAC).

Panthers goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (4-4) collected six saves in 60 minutes of action.

Guilford goalkeeper Zenna Carson (3-13) totaled 14 saves in 60 minutes of play.

Ferrum held advantages in shots (34-27), caused turnovers (16-13), draw controls won (22-6) and free position shots (13-9) at match’s end.

The Panthers limited the Quakers to two goals after intermission.

Jackson leads Panthers to eight-goal win over QuakersFERRUM—Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) netted six goals and distributed two assists Saturday to lead Ferrum College to its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse victory of the season: a 17-9 triumph over Averett University at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Ferrum (3-11, 1-8 ODAC) erased an 8-4 halftime deficit by outscoring Averett (3-11, 1-8 ODAC) 13-1 after intermission. Nine of the Panthers’ goals were tallied in the third quarter.

Jacob Carroll totaled four goals for the Panthers and Aric Lawrence (Franklin County) scored Ferrum’s final goal of the opening half.

Goalkeeper Brody Johnson (2-8) played all 60 minutes in net and recorded 10 saves.

Connor Taff scored three goals for Averett.

Ferrum finishes season in ODAC tournamentGREENSBORO, N.C.—Ferrum College’s men’s golf team finished 10th out of 11 teams in the 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament.

The Panthers (946) finished nine strokes in arrears to ninth-place Shenandoah University (937) and 44 shots better than Virginia Wesleyan University (990). Bridgewater College (933) was eighth.

Guilford (N.C.) College captured the championship.

Ferrum’s showing was highlighted by Chase Sells’ hole-in-one. He used a five hybrid to card his first ace in his final college performance.

Sells (81-84-73, 238) finished in a tie for 43rd.

Brett Pennington (79-76-76, 231) tied for 27th, Brandon Jones (82-80-74, 236) tied for 36th, Zachery Walsh (81-85-80, 246) tied for 48th and Cannon Newell (77-90-82, 249) tied for 51st.

Sam Davidson (205) won the league’s individual championship by one stroke over Pierce Robinson (206).

Placing third was Andrew Watson (215) of the University of Lynchburg, followed by Michael Vick (216) of Guilford and Averett golfers Max Pettersson (217) and Antti Vahvaselka (217) who tied for fifth.

Davidson carded three rounds in the 60s (67, 69, 69) He trailed Robinson by three strokes after the first round and two shots after the second round.

The two three players were the only ones to record under-par totals and Vick was even-par.

Fifty-five players competed for individual laurels.

Eagles drop first Blue Ridge gameFranklin County’s varsity baseball team suffered its first Blue Ridge District loss of the season, 15-12 to Northside.

The Eagles (5-7-1, 4-1 Blue Ridge District) saw a two-game winning streak come to an end.

Eagles extend winning streak to nine gamesFranklin County’s varsity softball team ran its winning streak to nine games with victories over Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River, 7-5, and non-league nemesis Cave Spring, 7-6.

Franklin County (11-3, 6-0 Blue Ridge District) has bested Staunton River and Cave Spring each twice this season.

The Eagles return to action Thursday against non-league foe Liberty-Bedford. Game time is 5 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

Franklin County defeated Liberty, 13-2, in its 2023 season opener in March.

After Thursday, the Eagles have four regular-season games remaining, three of which are Blue Ridge District encounters: at William Byrd Friday, at Blacksburg (Monday, May 8), home against Lord Botetourt (Tuesday, May 9) and home against Northside (Friday, May 12).

Jayvees drop third straight gameROANOKE -Northside shut out Franklin County, 4-0, in Blue Ridge District junior varsity baseball play.

The Eagles (3-7, 1-3 Blue Ridge District) visit Lynchburg Thursday for a non-district game against Liberty Christian Academy and face league foe William Byrd in Vinton Friday.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is 5 p.m.; first pitch for Friday’s contest is 5:30 p.m.

Jayvee softball remains undefeatedROANOKE—Franklin County’s junior varsity softball team kept its unblemished record intact Monday with a 6-0 non-district, shut-out triumph over Cave Spring.

The Eagles are 16-0, 5-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County has six shutouts to its credit and has allowed two runs or fewer 13 times this season.

Only twice has Franklin County surrendered 10 or more runs to an opponent.

The Eagles entertain Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd Friday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge routs Franklin County girlsRockbridge County routed Franklin County, 24-0, in a varsity girls lacrosse match Monday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County (2-8), which has lost two matches in a row and is 1-7 since a 1-1 start back in March, returns to action Thursday against Hidden Valley.

Match time at Dillon Stadium is 7:15 p.m.

Jayvee girls lacrosse falls to RockbridgeRockbridge County topped Franklin County 14-5 in a girls junior varsity lacrosse match Monday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County is 0-5.

The Eagles’ next match is Thursday against Lord Botetourt.

Match time is 5:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.