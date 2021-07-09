Ferrum ranks 20th in VaSID All-Sports Survey

The VaSID rankings date to 2002, and Ferrum has never finished with a .500 or better winning percentage. It has been close on several occasions: 2002 (120-122), 2004 (120-125-3), 2006 (131-133-2), 2013 (141-142-3) and 2014 (137-140-1).

Ferrum’s best showings are two 13th—in 2002 and 2006.

Only three times has Ferrum failed to win 100 games during an academic year (2005, 2020, 2021); in each of the campaigns from 2015-2019, Ferrum came close to reaching the 200-mark in defeats.

Washington and Lee University is ranked No. 1 in the survey for the second year in a row.

The Generals posted a 115-36-2 (75.92 winning percentage) record, won five conference championships and made four NCAA Division III tournament appearances.

University of Lynchburg is ranked second with a state-best 169 wins; a mark of 169-76-1 (68.9 winning percentage) is strengthened by eight conference championships and four NCAA Division III tournament appearances.

Roanoke College is third and gives the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) a sweep of the top three spots.

The Maroons were 121-61-5, a 66.04 winning percentage.