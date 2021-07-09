Ferrum ranks 20th in VaSID All-Sports Survey

HAMPTON—Ferrum College has finished 20th among NCAA Division II, III, NAIA and independent colleges and universities ranked in the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ (VaSID) annual College Division All-Sports Survey.
Twenty-seven programs are ranked.
Ferrum’s overall record for 2020-21 was 60-135-3, a 31.06 winning percentage.
During the past athletic campaign, Ferrum’s men’s teams were 30-61-1, while its women’s teams were 30-74-2.
Ferrum was ranked ahead of Virginia Union University, Randolph College, Eastern Mennonite University, Mary Baldwin University, Hollins University, Regent University and Apprentice School.
Virginia Union competes in NCAA Division II, Hollins is a single-gender (female) institution and Regent and Apprentice are independent institutions.
Among Ferrum’s highlights were semifinal-round postseason conference tournament appearances by its men’s and women’s basketball teams and the performance of its men’s outdoor track and field team, a squad in its first intercollegiate campaign in NCAA Division III, which featured a national qualifier, Dazon Harrison, who achieved All-America accolades.
Ferrum is down two positions from its 2019-2020 ranking of 18th.
The VaSID rankings date to 2002, and Ferrum has never finished with a .500 or better winning percentage. It has been close on several occasions: 2002 (120-122), 2004 (120-125-3), 2006 (131-133-2), 2013 (141-142-3) and 2014 (137-140-1).
Ferrum’s best showings are two 13th—in 2002 and 2006.
Only three times has Ferrum failed to win 100 games during an academic year (2005, 2020, 2021); in each of the campaigns from 2015-2019, Ferrum came close to reaching the 200-mark in defeats.
Washington and Lee University is ranked No. 1 in the survey for the second year in a row.
The Generals posted a 115-36-2 (75.92 winning percentage) record, won five conference championships and made four NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
University of Lynchburg is ranked second with a state-best 169 wins; a mark of 169-76-1 (68.9 winning percentage) is strengthened by eight conference championships and four NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
Roanoke College is third and gives the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) a sweep of the top three spots.
The Maroons were 121-61-5, a 66.04 winning percentage.
Washington and Lee’s women’s teams were 69-9-1 (87.97 winning percentage) followed by Christendom and Lynchburg.