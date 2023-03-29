Four Franklin County student-athletes have given NCAA Division III Ferrum College non-binding commitments during a ceremony staged at the Elton Bonner Auditorium Monday afternoon.

Committing to Ferrum are Jahylen Lee (football), John Turner (football), Kendall Elliott (Ferrum) and Faith Feazell (girls lacrosse).

Also making commitments Monday are Thomas Johnson (football) to West Virginia Wesleyan and Ke’Shawn Wright (football) to Bridgewater College.

Hall cards ace at Willow Creek

Dean Hall scored a hole-in-one while competing in the St. Patty’s Day Par 3 golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.

Hall aced the No. 5 hole (No. 14 in tournament play) on the nine-hole layout from 106 yards.

Witnesses were Tony Hutchins, Larry McCarty, Dick Lang, Scott Waterhouse and Casey Fenner.

Hudgins-Hoffman duo win Willow Creek tournament

Former Franklin County prep golf stars David Hudgins and Luke Hoffman claimed the first flight championship of the St. Patty’s Day Par 3 golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.

Placing second was the duo of Marty Anderson and Chris Stone.

Larry McCarty and Dick Lang won the second flight title.

Three teams tied for second: Dave Aveline and Will Aveline, Tony Hutchins and Dean Hall, David Adkins and Ricky Lawrence and Arnie Arrington and Steve Dillon.

The teams of Ronnie Mitchell Sr. and Kenny Campbell and Phillip Mostyn and Robert Edwards tied for top laurels in the third flight.

Closest to the pin winners were Anderson on hole Nos. 2 and 7 and Hall on No. 18.

Willow Creek’s next tournament is the “Swing into Spring,’’ a 27-hole tournament that begins Saturday, May 13.

Girls jayvees play to a 2-2 stalemate

Franklin County High School’s girls jayvee soccer team tied Patrick Henry Monday night at home 2-2 in a non-district match-up.

Franklin County scored first, with a combination from Lily Davis-Craighead to Bailey Smoot to Leighton Lang.

Smoot dropped the ball back to Davis-Craighead, who lofted it to Lang. Lang fielded the ball, took a couple touches, and knocked it past an outstretched PH goalkeeper for a goal and a 1-0 Eagles' lead.

“We have been working on the drop pass for a couple weeks now,” said eagles head coach David Campbell. “It was really gratifying to see it pay off with a goal.”

Franklin County took the lead into halftime.

Patrick Henry squared the score at 1 when the Patriots won a free kick just outside the box midway through the second half and put the kick high into the Eagles 'net.

Then, with less than 10 minutes remaining, PH scored again on an own goal, making the score 2-1.

Undaunted, the Eagles (1-1-1) went to work, and scored on a Lang to McKenzie Oakes combination with only seconds remaining.

“These ladies don’t know what quit is,” Campbell said. “I’m constantly impressed by the amount of grit they have.”

Eagles goalkeeper Tempi Thornhill totaled 12 saves.

Comets downs Eagles, 11-1

Halifax County defeated Franklin County 11-1 in a non-district varsity baseball game Friday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The contest was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

The Eagles (0-3) have been outscored 27-8 in their three losses.

Tied at 1 after two innings, the Comets manufactured 10 unanswered runs: one in the third, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Franklin County travels to Blacksburg for its next game today (Wednesday, March 29). First pitch is 5 p.m.

Halifax rallies to defeat Eagles jayvees

Halifax County manufactured three runs in the fifth inning and four in the seventh frame to erase a four-run deficit Friday for a 7-4 non-district junior varsity baseball win over Franklin County at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles led 3-0 after three innings courtesy of a three-run third and generated their final run in the last of the fourth.

The Comets outhit the Eagles, 13-5, and played error-free defense, while the Eagles committed two defensive miscues.

Tyler Gibson collected two hits and drove in two runs for Franklin County.

Tucker Hall worked five innings for the Eagles, but was charged with the loss. He struck out four and threw 17 first-strike pitches.

Halifax employed two pitchers who combined for seven strikeouts and 14 first-strike pitches.

Two Halifax players combined for six hits - each with three.

Ferrum sweeps Eastern Mennonite in baseball

HARRISONBURG - Ferrum College’s baseball team won its first two Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games of the 2023 season by sweeping Eastern Mennonite University in a league doubleheader Saturday.

In the first game, a 16-5 Panthers’ triumph, Ferrum outhit Eastern Mennonite, 16-14, and benefited from six Royals’ errors, while committing one defensive miscue.

Trailing 2-1 through two innings, Ferrum (7-13, 2-5 ODAC) manufactured 14 unanswered runs: two in the third, three in the fifth, eight in the sixth and one in the seventh for a 15-2 lead.

Eastern Mennonite scored one run each in the seventh, eighth and ninth and Ferrum tallied one run in the eighth.

Ferrum’s Ozzie Torres was 3 of 6 (single, triple and home run) with five RBIs. He was a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

Also with doubles were Benjamin Thomas, Elijah Byrd, Nick Funk and Enrique Diaz and Thomas had a sacrifice fly, scored five runs and drove in one.

Raleigh Walker (1-2) was the winning pitcher for Ferrum. In five innings, he yielded seven hits and one earned run, while striking out three.

Former Franklin County prep standout Logan Mason, playing centerfield for Eastern Mennonite (5-17, 1-7 ODAC), was 2 of 4 with a run.

In the second game, Cameron Mullins (1-3), a former Franklin County prep right-hander, allowed eight hits and two earned runs in six innings for his first victory of the season. He struck out one.

Tyler Smith worked three innings of relief.

Thomas was 4 of 6 with a double and three RBIs in the 9-3 win and Byrd was 2 of 4 with a home run an RBI and two runs.

Ferrum outhit Eastern Mennonite, 17-12, and benefited from three Royals’ errors, while committing one defensive blunder.

Mason was 2 of 5 with a double and an RBI.

Eastern Mennonite employed four pitchers.

Ferrum stole four bases.

Ferrum women’s track team competes in Toms Invitational

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College’s women’s track and field team competed in the Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg at Shellenberger Field.

The invitational is named in honor of former Hornets cross country and track and field coach and athletic director Jack Toms.

For the Panthers, Airiana Beverly, Jordan Hairston, Trina Lewis and Dejah Yates finished third in the 4x400-meter relay in 54.82 seconds.

Ferrum’s next meet is the Randolph WildCat Track Festival Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8 in Lynchburg.

Ferrum men’s track team competes in Toms Invitational

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College’s men’s track and field team competed in the Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg at Shellenberger Field.

The invitational is named in honored of former Hornets cross country and track and field coach and athletic director Jack Toms.

Ferrum’s 4x100-meter relay quartet of Michael Hamm, Isaiah Clark, Deontae Lawson and DeMauri McPherson placed second to claim the Panthers’ best finish.

Clark came in third in the 100-meter dash, Lawson was fourth and Johnny Franklin was eighth in the long jump and Franklin was third in the triple jump.

Jaylon Hillman was 30th in the shot put and Michael Brown was 32nd.

Darrian Johnson was 21st in the hammer throw.

Ferrum’s next meet is the Randolph WildCat Track Festival Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8 in Lynchburg.

Bridgewater sweeps Ferrum in softball

FERRUM - Bridgewater College collected 27 hits Saturday in sweeping Ferrum College, 11-0 and 8-3 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader at the newly christened Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex.

The Eagles (12-8, 2-0 ODAC) and the Panthers (8-8, 0-2 ODAC) opened league play for the 2023 season with the twinbill.

In the first game, Bridgewater took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, then the Eagles got a two-rum home run from Hannah Mahan and a three-run home run from Morgan Lucas, both in the fifth.

Sarah Wimer was 4 of 4 with an RBI for Bridgewater in the five-inning match-up.

Brantley Smith, the Eagles’ winning pitcher, tossed a two-hit shutout.

In the second game, Wimer’s RBI single gave Bridgewater the early advantage before the Panthers responded with a two-run home run by Lyndsey Sears in the second inning.

Jazmyne Smith belted a grand-slam home run in the fifth and a solo shot in the seventh to produce an 8-2 Bridgewater edge.

Sears drove in Ferrum’s final run in the bottom of the seventh with a double.

Mackenzie Cauthorn (3-3) struck out seven in her complete-game pitching triumph.

Sears (6-4) was the Panthers’ losing pitcher in the first game, while Erin Nelson absorbed the loss in the second game.

Ferrum committed three errors in the first game and played mistake-free defense in the second contest.

Ferrum returns to action today (Wednesday, March 29) at home against non-conference rival Methodist (N.C.) University with the first game starting at 4 p.m.

Franklin County girls win first match of season

ROANOKE - Franklin County’s girls varsity soccer team defeated Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming, 6-1, Friday for its first win of the season.

The Eagles (1-3, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) had opened their season with three straight setbacks, two of which were at home, and had been limited to one goal in those three matches.

Franklin County’s next match is today (Wednesday, March 29) against North Cross at 5 p.m.

Thursday, the Eagles visit Christiansburg for a 7 p.m. non-district match.

These matches are the first two of four straight matches away from home.

Blue Ridge District matches at Staunton River (April 7) and William Byrd (April 18) are part of that stretch of encounters.

Eagles are 0-5 in boys soccer

Franklin County’s boys varsity soccer team takes an 0-5 record (0-1 Blue Ridge District) into its next match today (Wednesday, March 29) against Blacksburg.

Match time is 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Previous losses are to Patrick Henry, Blacksburg, Glenvar, William Fleming and Patrick Henry.

Franklin County splits softball games

Franklin County’s softball team split a pair of non-district softball games over the weekend at home.

On Friday, the Eagles (2-2) defeated Chestnut Ridge, 12-10, and on Saturday, they lost to Turner Ashby, 11-9.

Franklin County takes on Blacksburg today (Wednesday, March 29) at home at 5 p.m.

Girls tennis tops Magna Vista, 5-4

SONTAG - Franklin County’s girls tennis team edged Magna Vista, 5-4, in a non-district match at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The Eagles (2-1) won their second straight match, both at the expense of Magna Vista.

Earlier, Franklin County defeated Magna Vista, 6-3.

The Eagles opened their season with a 9-0 setback to Patrick Henry earlier this month.

Franklin County plays Christianburg on the road Thursday and at home Friday.

Boys tennis falls to 0-5

Boys lacrosse wins second match of season

CHRISTIANSBURG - Franklin County defeated Christiansburg, 12-4, in a non-district boys lacrosse match for its second win of the season.

On Monday, the Eagles (2-2) fell to E.C. Glass in Lynchburg

Franklin County plays Patrick Henry Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County is 1-1 after two matches

Franklin County’s girls varsity lacrosse team is 1-1 after two matches.

The Eagles lost to Patrick Henry (16-5) and bested Christiansburg (20-5).

Franklin County travels to Blacksburg for its next match today (Wednesday, March 29).

Match time is 7:15 p.m.

Panthers pound Warren Wilson, 21-3

SWANNANOA, N.C. - Ferrum College’s men’s lacrosse team bested Warren Wilson (N.C.) College, 21-3, in a non-conference match Saturday

The Panthers (2-5) led 6-0 after the opening quarter as Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) netted a pair of goals.

Ferrum’s next match is Saturday against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Virginia Wesleyan University.

First faceoff is 11 a.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Ferrum golfers place third at Marlins Invitational

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. - Ferrum College’s men’s golf team placed third in the Marlins Invitational, staged by Virginia Wesleyan University at Cypress Point Country Club.

Eight schools competed for top team laurels.

North Carolina Wesleyan won the championship by one stroke over Southern Virginia University, 622-623, and Ferrum was third at 630.

Virginia Wesleyan (643) was fourth, followed by Gordon (663), Southern Virginia B (677), Medaille (703) and Marymount University (706).

Myles Patterson (75-75, 150) of North Carolina Wesleyan captured medalist honors.

Brandon Jones (76-77, 153), a freshman, led Ferrum; he tied for fourth.

Also for the Panthers were Zachery Walsh (80-77, 177) in ninth; Chase Sells (81-78, 159) in 11th, Cannon Newell (81-80, 161) in a tie for 12th, Brett Pernnington (82-81, 163) in a tie for 17th and Jonathan Ball (92-91, 183) in 40th.

Forty-six golfers competed for individual accolades.

Men’s tennis falls 9-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Johnson (Tenn.) University shut out Ferrum College, 9-0, in a non-conference men’s tennis match.

Johnson is 7-8, Ferrum is 1-8.

Women’s tennis falls 9-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Johnson (Tenn.) University shut out Ferrum College, 9-0, in a non-conference women’s tennis match.

Johnson is 8-7, Ferrum is 2-3.

Cheer tryouts are April 3-5

Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

