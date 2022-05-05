Ferrum relay foursome wins at Liberty

LYNCHBURG- Ferrum College's men's and women's track & field teams closed out the regular season today at the Liberty University Twilight Meet, held at Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex.

Highlighting the performances for the Panthers was the 4x100 meter relay team of Jaden Clark, Josh Ellerbe, Michael Hamm and Isaiah Clark posting a first-place finish in 41:68.

The foursome's time moved them up to 21st nationally, with the top 16 qualifying for the NCAA Division III Championships.

Individually, Jaden Clark's 10:58 in the men's 100 meter qualified him for the USA U20 National Championships to be held in Oregon in June.

Jaden Clark is tied for 18th among NCAA Division III sprinters in the 100 meters. The top 20 individuals advance to the NCAA Division III National Championships, to be held May 26-28, in Geneva, Ohio.

Lynchburg sweeps ODAC championships on home track

LYNCHBURG - For the second time in as many season, the University of Lynchburg was not only home to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships, but it's the residence of the conference's two trophies with the Hornets claiming both the men's and women's crowns.

Lynchburg increases its ODAC record total to 30 men's championships, while the Hornets women have lifted four straight prizes and feature a conference-best 12 women's titles.

Weather played a role in much of Saturday's competition on day two of the championships. Running times and field event marks were lower than expected, especially after eight league records were reset on day one. Still that didn't keep several individuals from putting their best feet forward.

Two more men's records were re-written, both by Lynchburg competitors.

Tor Hotung-Davidsen owns both the overall and championship records in the 800-meter run. He set the overall record earlier this season at 1:49.04.

On Saturday, he ran 1:52.44 to take over possession of the championship standard.

Teammate Cooper Hurst staked claim to the men's championship record in the 5,000-meter run. His time of 14:52.20 narrowly eclipsed the standard set by former Bridgewater College standout Jamie Hiegel.

Bridgewater's Adalia Coleman won both the women's 100-meter (11.90) and 200-meter (24.95) dashes.

Lynchburg's Stephanie Burnett, who was named the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete along with Eastern Mennonite University's Isaac Alderfer, won the 5,000-meter (17:46.96) and 10,000-meter (38:59.93) runs.

Virginia Wesleyan jumpers Jaylyn Lane and Geni Roberts claimed all four horizontal jump titles.

Lane donned gold in the women's long (5.74m) and triple (11.77m) jumps, while Roberts won the men's long (7.23m) and triple (14.68m) jumps.

In total, Lynchburg competitors won 16 events including 10 on the women's side.

Bridgewater claimed all three women's sprints in addition to two more men's disciplines.

Virginia Wesleyan University was a five-event champion.