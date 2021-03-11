Ferrum responds to Naff's allegations

In November 2018, the college learned that one of its coaches “was allegedly involved in an improper relationship with a female student-athlete.’’ The college contends that Naff “directed the coach not to disclose certain material facts’’ and that “he had known about the relationship for more than a year and failed to take action.’’

The college contends that Naff’s allegations of a”lack of compliance and violations of Tile IX’’ in several athletic matters are not true.

The college contends that Naff “was not in favor of certain improvements to the softball facility and that he didn’t “want the women’s softball team to have its own locker room.’’

The college contends that it was not aware of Naff’s prostate cancer diagnosis “prior to its decision’’ to fire him.

The college contends that Naff was told of his firing in June 12, 2019 and at the time, he “was provided with a generous, written severance offer.’’ The college said Naff was given 21 “to consider the offer.’’ If he accepted, the college said it was “willing to say that Naff had opted to resign or retire.’’