Ferrum responds to Naff's allegations

FERRUM—Ferrum College, through its attorneys, has filed its response to a lawsuit by former Director of Athletics and head baseball coach Abe Naff that seeks legal remedies and compensation from his former employer.
The college, which is being represented by Todd Leeson of Gentry Locke in Roanoke, filed its answer to Naff’s federal complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia Tuesday.
A copy of the 14-page response was obtained by The Franklin News-Post from Leeson.
Leeson provided no comment on the filing.
The News-Post contacted Naff’s attorney, John P. Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates in Roanoke and Fishwick said in an email Wednesday that “we are eager to move Abe Naff’s case forward in court.’’
Naff was fired as Director of Athletics in June 2019.
In its response, the college denies that its decision to fire Naff “was unlawful” and that his employment was terminated “for legitimate, non-discriminatory, non-retaliatory, performance reasons.’’
Ferrum denies that “Naff’s employment was unjustly and unfairly terminated.’’
Naff contends in his suit that he received “outstanding reviews throughout his employment,’’ but the college said such was not the case, adding that President David Johns told Naff “over the course of several months’’ that his job performance as Athletic Director “was not acceptable’’ and that Naff was “disciplined and or counseled on multiple occasions’’ for “improper conduct. behavior and/or violations of college policies.’’
In 2012, Ferrum contends that Naff “had been exhibiting serious anger management issues’’ and that action needed to be taken because “prior communications’’ with him had failed.
An assessment by the president found that Naff “was overly negative and intimidating.’’ That assessment was revealed to Naff by his supervisor, the Director of Human Resources, who, in turn agreed with the assessment.
Later in 2012, Naff received a written warning “for unprofessional conduct toward another coach’’ which included “yelling and screaming’’ at him to the point where said coach thought Naff was going to hit him.
Naff is alleged to have made “intimidating, insensitive and derogatory comments about women and women who work and that he tried to intimidate his supervisor who is female.’’
The college contends that in 2013, Naff “engaged in inappropriate conduct toward a female administrator’’ and that he was condescending and very harsh towards her.’’ He was advised by his supervisor to “the administrator for his improper conduct.’’
In 2015, the college contends that “an untenured professor alleged that Naff “pressured him to change a final grade’’ he had given a student “so he could graduate.’’ The college contends that it considered firing Naff over this matter and had “documents drafted’’ regarding his possible termination.’’
In November 2018, the college learned that one of its coaches “was allegedly involved in an improper relationship with a female student-athlete.’’ The college contends that Naff “directed the coach not to disclose certain material facts’’ and that “he had known about the relationship for more than a year and failed to take action.’’
The college contends that Naff’s allegations of a”lack of compliance and violations of Tile IX’’ in several athletic matters are not true.
The college contends that Naff “was not in favor of certain improvements to the softball facility and that he didn’t “want the women’s softball team to have its own locker room.’’
The college contends that it was not aware of Naff’s prostate cancer diagnosis “prior to its decision’’ to fire him.
The college contends that Naff was told of his firing in June 12, 2019 and at the time, he “was provided with a generous, written severance offer.’’ The college said Naff was given 21 “to consider the offer.’’ If he accepted, the college said it was “willing to say that Naff had opted to resign or retire.’’
The college contends that Johns advised Naff of his :performance deficiencies’’ one of which was his handling of the athletic department’s budget. The college claims that Johns “had learned that Naff was increasingly negative, combative, manipulative and uncooperative.’’
The college says that it considers Naff’s firing date to be June 28 because that was they day that his legal representatives informed Ferrum that he was rejecting the severance package.
Naff was 59 years old at the time of his firing. He had been an employee of the western Franklin County college in 1981. He became the head baseball coach in 1984 and served until 2007. His term as athletic director began in 2004. He replaced Ted Kinder in the position
In December 2019. Ferrum hired John Sutyak as its new Director of Athletics and he has served in the post for more than a year.
Naff first worked at Ferrum as an assistant baseball coach and assistant football coach.
Naff, a graduate of Lynchburg College and a former baseball player for the Hornets, succeeded Rick Jones as head baseball coach.
Naff served as the Panthers’ baseball coach for 23 years and compiled a 643-236-3 career record.
Naff led the Panthers to 10 USA South Athletic Conference baseball championships, 10 NCAA Division III regional playoff appearances and playoff berth in the junior college regionals in his first year as head coach, which was Ferrum’s final year of baseball affiliation with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
The Panthers were a seven-time regional runner-up during Naff’s coaching tenure.
During Naff’s tenure as Director of Athletics, Ferrum teams earned NCAA Division III playoff/championship berths in football, baseball softball, men’s wrestling and women’s basketball and individuals competed at the national level in men’s golf.
The Panthers either captured outright conference championships or shared league titles in baseball, softball, football, men’s wrestling and women’s basketball, and the Panthers won a region championship in men’s wrestling and was a regional runner-up in baseball.
Ferrum officially entered the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) on July 1, 2018. Less than a year later, Naff was fired.
Naff is a 1977 graduate of Franklin County High School and was the starting catcher for the Eagles’ Group AAA state runner-up squad that spring.
Naff is a member of halls of fame at FCHS, Lynchburg and Ferrum and is enshrined in the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame and the USA South Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
A replica of the jersey Naff wore while steering the Panthers hangs on the outfield fence at W.B. Adams Field along with those of former stars Billy Wagner, Eric Owens, the late Keith Mayhew and Patrick Daly, all whom Naff coached.
Ferrum’s two head coaches that followed Naff are both former Naff players: Darren Hodges and current skipper Ryan Brittle.
FCHS’s baseball stadium at Benjamin Franklin Middle School is named in honor of Naff’s father, the late Wesley W. Naff Jr., who was employed by the school system during his years of professional endeavor.
Barry Shelton, FCHS’s head baseball coach, served as an assistant coach at Ferrum under Naff.
During his tenure as Athletic Director, Naff served three Ferrum presidents.