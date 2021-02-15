Ferrum sets attendance policies for spring semester outdoor sports

FERRUM - Ferrum College is allowing limited attendance at outdoor athletic events during the spring of 2021 in accordance with the guidelines established by the Commonwealth of Virginia which limits gatherings to no more than 250 people or 30% of the stated capacity of any venue, whichever is fewer.

The following attendance policies have been approved by the college.

- Fans of visiting schools will not be permitted at Ferrum athletics contest.

- Pre and post-game tailgates are not permitted.

- Family members can provide food to Ferrum teams following the game; however it must be arranged with the coaching staff and meals must be pre-packaged in individual containers.

- Large gatherings are prohibited per Ferrum and Virginia Department of Heath guidelines.

- Family members may not enter the Hank Norton Center or gather near the locker room exits.

W.B. Adams Stadium attendance for field hockey, men's and women's lacrosse and men's and women's soccer during inclement weather:

- Ferrum athletics is reserving tickets for up to two (2) family members per coaching staff member and student athlete*