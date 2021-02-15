Ferrum sets attendance policies for spring semester outdoor sports

FERRUM - Ferrum College is allowing limited attendance at outdoor athletic events during the spring of 2021 in accordance with the guidelines established by the Commonwealth of Virginia which limits gatherings to no more than 250 people or 30% of the stated capacity of any venue, whichever is fewer.
The following attendance policies have been approved by the college.
- Fans of visiting schools will not be permitted at Ferrum athletics contest.
- Pre and post-game tailgates are not permitted.
- Family members can provide food to Ferrum teams following the game; however it must be arranged with the coaching staff and meals must be pre-packaged in individual containers.
- Large gatherings are prohibited per Ferrum and Virginia Department of Heath guidelines.
- Family members may not enter the Hank Norton Center or gather near the locker room exits.
W.B. Adams Stadium attendance for field hockey, men's and women's lacrosse and men's and women's soccer during inclement weather:
- Ferrum athletics is reserving tickets for up to two (2) family members per coaching staff member and student athlete*
- If the total number of family members attending does not exceed the 250-attendance limit, students will be permitted in the venue until attendance capacity is reached.
- Access to the President's Box is prohibited to all patrons except for authorized staff members.
W.B. Adams Stadium attendance for football:
- Ferrum Athletics is reserving up to 200 tickets for family members of student-athletes: two per student-athlete.
- Priority is given to senior family members of senior student-athletes, then juniors, sophomores and freshmen until the 200 ticket threshold is met.*
- Twenty tickets are designated for football staff and athletic administration family members; 25 tickets are reserved for the cheerleaders and band members to attend and five are reserved for the college president.
- Access to the President's Box is prohibited to all patrons except for authorized staff members.
Attendance for event staged at W.B. Adams Field (baseball), Penn-Roediger Field (men's and women's soccer), American National Bank Field (softball) and the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts (men's and women's tennis):
- Ferrum Athletics is reserving tickets for up to two (2) family members per coaching staff member and student-athlete.*
If the total number of family members attending does not exceed a venue limit of 150, students will be permitted in the venue until attendance capacity is reached.
Access to the press box at W.B. Adams Field is prohibited to all patrons except authorized staff members.
All games are streamed live at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/ferrum/
*Students or coaching staff that do not have family members attending can give their two slots to other members of the team; however, the total number of family members can not exceed the number of slots available.