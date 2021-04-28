Ferrum, Shenandoah split doubleheader

FERRUM—Shenandoah University, which seeks its third straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball championship, and Ferrum College split a league doubleheader Sunday at W.B. Adams Field with the Panthers taking the first game, 14-7, and the Hornets winning the second contest, 13-2.
The Hornets (22-7, 15-4 ODAC), ranked No. 15 nationally in NCAA Division III, have won ODAC championships in 2018 and 2019, and in 2019, they were the only team to represent the conference in the national tournament.
In the first game, Ferrum (8-20, 5-14 ODAC) trailed 6-5 through 5 1/2 innings before rallying for five runs in the bottom of the fifth and four in the last of the sixth to claim the victory.
“The bats got hot in the first game. To play like that against one of the best teams in the country gives us a glimpse of the potential that this club has in its future,’’ Ferrum skipper Ryan Brittle said.
Shenandoah is in a three-way tie for second place in the ODAC with Roanoke College and the University of Lynchburg. All three are a game in arrears to Randolph-Macon College.
Ferrum is trying to claim the No. 8 seed and final conference post-season tournament berth.
Ferrum and Virginia Wesleyan University are tied for ninth place—each with 5-14 league worksheets.
The Marlins have the tiebreaker over the Panthers based on their regular-season sweep of the Panthers.
Virginia Wesleyan has not one since that sweep.
Ferrum outhit Shenandoah, 21-10, and won despite committing three errors, while Shenandoah made two defensive blunders.
The Panthers held leads of 2-1 and 5-1 before the Hornets rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth to overcome those deficits.
In the top of the fifth, Grant Thompson and Colby Martin ignited the rally with singles that would drive in runs,. Then, Keegan Woolford delivered an RBI base hit and Pearce Bucher belted a home run to left field.
The Panthers responded when Grey Sherfey drew a walk with the bases loaded to force home a run that tied the count at 6.
Later, Rufus Hurdle, Ozzie Torres and Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) each produced run-scoring singles that gave Ferrum a four-run, 10-6 advantage.
Shenandoah collected a run in the top of the sixth before Ferrum secured the win in the last of the frame. The highlighted hit was a three-run triple by Josh Greenway.
In the first inning, Torres and Greenway belted back-to-back, solo home runs- each of which cleared the left-field fence.
In the fourth, Darden Eure-Parrish’s infield single to second to bring Justin Brady home.
Next, Hurdle drove in Eure-Parrish with a single and Torres doubled to score Sherfey.
Ferrum starter Will Davis (3-3) worked 5 2/3 innings for the victory. He permitted 10 hits and six earned runs, while striking out seven.
Matthew Sheppard tossed 3 1/3 innings of no-hit, shut-out relief to earn a save. He struck out four.
Shenandoah brought the tying run to plate to face Sheppard in the sixth.
Davis faced 31 batters, while Sheppard face 11 batters, hitting one.
Shenandoah employed four pitchers.
Reliever Matt House (2-1), the second of those pitchers, was tagged with the loss. In one inning, he allowed one hit, one walk and four runs, none of which were earned. He struck out one.
Ferrum sent 46 batters to the plate.
In the second game, Shenandoah led 8-0 after manufacturing seven runs in the second inning and one in the third.
The Hornets collected 15 hits and benefited from four Panthers errors, while playing mistake free baseball.
During its seven-run rally, Shenandoah got RBI singles from Kooper Anderson and Ryan Hayden and an RBI double by Frankie Ritter.
Also, Woolford drew a bases-loaded walk and Bucher notched a single that drove in two runs.
The Panthers were limited to seven hits.
Ferrum produced its runs in the bottom of the third courtesy of a Brady fielder’s choice and a wild pitch that allowed Chitwood to dash home.
Leading 8-2, Shenandoah got RBI singles from Logan Wood, Thompson and Martin in the top of the seventh to secure the victory.
Jacob Fairve (2-0) earned the win for the Hornets. In six innings, he surrendered seven hits and two earned runs, while striking out five.
Ferrum left-hander Devon Boothe (1-5), a former Franklin County prep pitcher, was charged with the loss. He yielded nine hits, four walks and eight earned runs.