Ferrum, Shenandoah split doubleheader

FERRUM—Shenandoah University, which seeks its third straight Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball championship, and Ferrum College split a league doubleheader Sunday at W.B. Adams Field with the Panthers taking the first game, 14-7, and the Hornets winning the second contest, 13-2.

The Hornets (22-7, 15-4 ODAC), ranked No. 15 nationally in NCAA Division III, have won ODAC championships in 2018 and 2019, and in 2019, they were the only team to represent the conference in the national tournament.

In the first game, Ferrum (8-20, 5-14 ODAC) trailed 6-5 through 5 1/2 innings before rallying for five runs in the bottom of the fifth and four in the last of the sixth to claim the victory.

“The bats got hot in the first game. To play like that against one of the best teams in the country gives us a glimpse of the potential that this club has in its future,’’ Ferrum skipper Ryan Brittle said.

Shenandoah is in a three-way tie for second place in the ODAC with Roanoke College and the University of Lynchburg. All three are a game in arrears to Randolph-Macon College.

Ferrum is trying to claim the No. 8 seed and final conference post-season tournament berth.