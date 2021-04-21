Ferrum, Shenandoah split ODAC doubleheader

WINCHESTER—Ferrum College and Shenandoah University split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader Sunday with the Panthers winning the first game, 2-0, and the Hornets taking the second contest, 7-2.

Ferrum (14-18, 5-9 ODAC) has won four games by shutout this season.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first game when Arielle Eure smacked a triple to drive in Bayley Cunningham in the top of the third inning.

In the fifth, Ferrum manufactured the game’s final run when Caitlyn Wiles dashed home when Eure hit into a double play.

Lyndsey Sears (2-1) tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout for the Panthers.

Megan Scalley (1-9) was charged with the loss for Shenandoah (5-17, 2-12 ODAC). In five innings, she permitted four hits and two earned runs.

In the second game, each team scored a run in the first inning, then Shenandoah broke the stalemate with single runs in the bottom of the second and the last of the third.

Ferrum tallied a run in the top of the fifth to make the count 3-2 before Shenandoah responded with four unanswered runs—two in the fifth and two in the sixth—to secure the victory.