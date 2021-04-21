Ferrum, Shenandoah split ODAC doubleheader

WINCHESTER—Ferrum College and Shenandoah University split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader Sunday with the Panthers winning the first game, 2-0, and the Hornets taking the second contest, 7-2.
Ferrum (14-18, 5-9 ODAC) has won four games by shutout this season.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first game when Arielle Eure smacked a triple to drive in Bayley Cunningham in the top of the third inning.
In the fifth, Ferrum manufactured the game’s final run when Caitlyn Wiles dashed home when Eure hit into a double play.
Lyndsey Sears (2-1) tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout for the Panthers.
Megan Scalley (1-9) was charged with the loss for Shenandoah (5-17, 2-12 ODAC). In five innings, she permitted four hits and two earned runs.
In the second game, each team scored a run in the first inning, then Shenandoah broke the stalemate with single runs in the bottom of the second and the last of the third.
Ferrum tallied a run in the top of the fifth to make the count 3-2 before Shenandoah responded with four unanswered runs—two in the fifth and two in the sixth—to secure the victory.
The Hornets outhit the Panthers, 13-6, and benefited from four Ferrum errors, while committing one defensive blunder.
Keri Hamlett scored Ferrum’s first run on the Shenandoah error.
The Hornets manufactured the equalizer on a sacrifice fly by Morgan Henley.
Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) brought Hamlett home with the Panthers’ final run with a sacrifice fly.
Leading 5-2, Henley drove in her team’s sixth run with a single down the left-field line in the sixth inning, and later in the frame, Tiffany Bower’s base hit up the middle enabled Shenandoah to complete the scoring.
Henley finished the game with three RBIs.
Winning pitcher Kayla Stephenson (4-6) threw a complete-game, six-hitter. Both of Ferrum’s runs were earned.
Ferrum right-hander Ashton Lambeth (5-7) was charged with the loss. She surrendered 10 hits and three earned runs.
Panthers sweep Eastern MennoniteFERRUM—Ferrum College jumped out to early leads in both games Saturday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball sweep of Eastern Mennonite University at American National Bank Field, 6-4 and 9-3.
The Panthers led 5-0 in the first game after manufacturing all of those runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Eastern Mennonite (2-18, 0-14 ODAC) cut the deficit to one run after tallying three runs in the top of the third and one in the top of the sixth.
Ferrum scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Panthers outhit the Royals, 9-5, and they played error-free defense, while the Royals committed the game’s lone blunder.
Ferrum honored it five seniors before the start of the doubleheader: Tori Scott, Ashton Lambeth, Olivia Fox, Keri Hamlett and Brittney Roberts.
Scott and Fox each had an RBI single in the first inning of the first game and Bayley Cunningham smacked an RBI double.
Sierra Lantz accounted for all of Eastern Mennonite’s run courtesy of a three-run home runs in the third and a solo shot in the sixth.
Hamlett drove in Ferrum’s final run in the bottom of the sixth with a fielder’s choice.
Scott was 2 of 3 at the plate with a run and an RBI. Cunningham belted two doubles.
Ferrum starting pitcher Lyndsey Sears (1-1) tossed a complete-game, five-hitter. She allowed five hits, a pair of walks and four earned runs, while striking out two.
Arielle Eure and Scott each stroked an RBI double during Ferrum’s six-run first frame in game two, while Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and Kassie Widner each had an RBI single and Makayla Fincanon hit a two-run home run.
The Panthers generated three runs in the third inning on sacrifice flies by Widner and Hamlett and an RBI single by Scott.
Lantz belted her third home run of the doubleheader, a solo blast in the fifth inning.
Korenn Paige hit two doubles for Bridgewater and Elizabeth Horn hit one.
Scott was 3 of 3. She scored once and drove in two runs, while Skyler Swaney was 2 of 2 and scored twice.
Weaver was 2 of 3 with a run and an RBI.
Lambeth worked the first four innings to earn the win, her fifth of the season, while Erin Nelson worked the final three innings. She took the mound with the Panthers leading 9-1.
Emory & Henry takes two from FerrumEMORY—Anna Thomas’ double to left field drove in Hailey Mince with the game’s lone run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to give Emory & Henry College a 1-0 win and a sweep of Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conferece (ODAC) softball doubleheader.
Emory & Henry (19-3, 9-1 ODAC), ranked No. 17 nationally, won the first game, 8-1.
In the second game, each team had multiple chances to score. The Panthers (11-17, 2-8 in the ODAC) left six runners on base, while the Wasps stranded seven.
Emory & Henry outhit Ferrum, 7-5, and each team played error-free defense.
Alex Braun (9-2), who had a double for the Wasps, tossed a complete-game, five-hitter. Braun, who faced 27 batters, walked two and struck out seven.
Ferrum right hander Lyndsey Sears (0-1) faced 28 batters in working all 6 1/3 innings. She permitted seven hits, a walk and the game’s lone run, which was earned, while striking out two. She hit two batters.
Mince led the Wasps with two hits, while Thomas, Braum, Allyson Steadman, Kyndall Hiatt and Dacey Jenkins each had one.
Kerri Hamlett, Arielle Eure, Breanna Weaver (Franklin County), Carly Nelson and Ashton Lambeth each collected a hit for the Panthers.
In the first game, Emory & Henry scored all of its runs in the first three innings: two in the first, one in the second and five in the third.
Ferrum avoided the shutout by tallying its lone run in the top of the fifth.
The Wasps outhit the Panthers, 11-5, and benefited from two Ferrum errors, while Emory & Henry committed one.
Wasps pitcher Cameron Derr (9-1) struck out 11 in a winning, complete-game effort.
She permitted five hits, five walks and one run, which was earned. She faced 31 batters.
Erin Nelson (3-7) was tagged with the loss for Ferrum.
In 2 1/3 innings, Nelson surrendered five hits, including a home run, and five runs, four of which were earned. She struck out two.
Nelson faced 13 batters.
Lambeth worked 3 2/3 innings of relief and allowed six hits, two walks and three runs, all of which were earned. She struck out one.
Lambeth faced 19 hitters.
Defensively, each team turned a double play.
Braun (home run, 2 RBIs) led Emory & Henry with three hits, while Mince (double stolen base, 2 RBIs), Nicole Cox each totaled two and Desi Norris, Morgan Silvis (double), Kendal Varner (stolen base, RBI) and Allyson Steadman (two stolen bases, two RBIs) each had one.
Tori Scott (RBI) led Ferrum with two hits, while Hamlett, Eure and Bayley Cunningham each had one.