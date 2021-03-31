Ferrum squares record, awaits season finale

GREENSBORO, N.C.—A pair of 14-point quarters Friday night has enabled Ferrum College to extend a football winning streak to two games and sets the Panthers up for a possible third-place finish in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
The Panthers (2-2, 2-2 ODAC) surpassed the 40-point mark in besting conference rival Guilford (N.C.) College (0-4, 0-4 ODAC) for the 16th time in a 23-game series that dates to 1985, 41-12, at Armstrong Athletic Center.
Now, Ferrum attempts to close its spring campaign with a third consecutive win when the Panthers face Hampden-Sydney College on the road Saturday with third place in the ODAC at stake. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
Reigning conference champion Randolph-Macon College plays Emory & Henry College for the title and Shenandoah University and Bridgewater College meet in the fifth-place game.
Guilford and Southern Virginia University have opted out of week six play and Washington & Lee University decided not to embark on a spring football campaign.
Guilford ends its season with a seven-game losing streak.
The Quakers were outscored this season 175-30.
Guilford surrendered more than 40 points in each of its four setbacks, an average of 43.75 points-per-loss.
The 41 points the Quakers permitted to the Panthers were their lowest single-game output yielded.
Panthers quarterback Titus Jones scored on a five-yard run at 9:52 of the first quarter to give his team a lead it would not surrender.
“This was a great team win,” first-year Panthers sideline boss Cleive Adams said. “...I’m proud of the players and coaches.”
The count was 7-6 when reserve Ferrum quarterback Zeb Dyer tossed the first of his three touchdown passes—a 12-yard scoring strike to veteran receiver Tyler English with 4:32 left in the opening frame.
Ferrum pushed the spread to 15 points, 21-6, after Jones hit Tmahdae Penn with a 29-yard TD pass at 10:20 of the second stanza.
Cam Hutchinson scored the Quakers’ initial TD on a 2-yard dash in the first quarter, and in the second period, quarterback Teddy Gassert completed a 20-yard scoring toss to Edrick Purnell with 2:49 showing to make the count 21-12.
“There was a moment just after the half when we were up by nine (points), I told the guys these are the moments when teams have to make a choice,” Adams said.
Ferrum responded with a 14-point third period to extend its lead to 35-12, and the Panthers would blank the Quakers 20-0 after intermission.
Dyer hit Penn with a 13-yard TD toss and defender DJ Baylor recovered a Guilford fumble and returned it 18 yards for a Panthers’ TD.
In the fourth quarter Dyer completed a 2-yard scoring pass to tight end Zac Saalweachter.
“The defense stepped up in the second half, our offense overcame adversity and finished the game with Zeb Dyer at the helm, and our special teams units were solid,” Adams said.
Dyer was 9 of 12 for 87 yards and three TDs, while Jones was 9 of 13 for 164 yards and one score.
Kicker Jack Sheehan converted five point-after-touchdown (PAT) kicks.
For Guilford, Gassert was 12 of 28 for 137 yards and one TD.
Ferrum produced 418 yards of offense—251 passing, 167 rushing—to Guilford’s 171 yards—137 passing, 34 rushing.
J’Sean Dupuy led the Panthers in rushing with 77 yards and Penn finished with 102 receiving yards.
Joey Strong Jr. gained 49 yards on the ground for the Quakers and Purnell accumulated 59 receiving yards.
Each team committed three turnovers.
Defensively, Drew Hill and Billy Higgins each registered five tackles for the Panthers, while Zach Hamilton and Bryce Smith each recorded eight tackles for the Quakers.
Ferrum held a 31:39 to 28:21 advantage in time of possession.
Baylor is honored by ODAC
FOREST—Ferrum College senior DJ Baylor has been selected Defensive Player of the Week in football in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for his play in the Panthers’ 41-12 conference triumph over Guilford (N.C.) College.
Baylor, who hails from Radford, forced and recovered a fumble and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of Ferrum’s second consecutive victory, which squared the Panthers record at 2-2.
Baylor was credited with 11-yard tackle for loss on the play.
Baylor’s TD was the highlight of a 20-point second half for Ferrum and allowed the Panthers to extend a 21-12 lead at intermission.
Ferrum’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half.
Baylor, a defensive back, finished the game with five tackles.
Also, Baylor has 15 tackles and an interception to his credit this season.
The Panthers’ triumph over the Quakers is their second in a row and their 16th in a 23-game series that dates to 1985 and includes conference and non-conference match-ups.
Also, Guilford was affiliated with the NAIA in the series’ early years before transitioning to NCAA Division III and the ODAC.