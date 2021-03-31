Ferrum squares record, awaits season finale

The 41 points the Quakers permitted to the Panthers were their lowest single-game output yielded.

Panthers quarterback Titus Jones scored on a five-yard run at 9:52 of the first quarter to give his team a lead it would not surrender.

“This was a great team win,” first-year Panthers sideline boss Cleive Adams said. “...I’m proud of the players and coaches.”

The count was 7-6 when reserve Ferrum quarterback Zeb Dyer tossed the first of his three touchdown passes—a 12-yard scoring strike to veteran receiver Tyler English with 4:32 left in the opening frame.

Ferrum pushed the spread to 15 points, 21-6, after Jones hit Tmahdae Penn with a 29-yard TD pass at 10:20 of the second stanza.

Cam Hutchinson scored the Quakers’ initial TD on a 2-yard dash in the first quarter, and in the second period, quarterback Teddy Gassert completed a 20-yard scoring toss to Edrick Purnell with 2:49 showing to make the count 21-12.

“There was a moment just after the half when we were up by nine (points), I told the guys these are the moments when teams have to make a choice,” Adams said.