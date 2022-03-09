Ferrum starts pursuit of ODAC crown against Hampden-Sydney

FERRUM - Ferrum College's baseball team opens Old Dominion Athletic Conference play at W.B. Adams Field against a rival that has already tested the league's waters.

The Panthers (8-4) take on Hampden-Sydney College (6-4, 1-1 ODAC) in a two-game conference set with the first game Saturday at 4 p.m. and the second game Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Ferrum enters the series with a two-game winning streak, while Hampden-Sydney brings a two-game losing streak into the set.

Ferrum seeks its first championship in baseball since claiming the 2016 regular-season title in the USA South Athletic Conference, its former sports home.

The Tigers split with Washington and Lee University in their first 2022 ODAC series, winning 7-3 and losing 21-6.

Hampden-Sydney was picked to finish fifth in the l11-team league in preseason, while Ferrum was tabbed for a ninth-place finish. Thirty-four points separated the rivals in the voting by the ODAC's head coaches.

The Tigers have winning streaks of two game and three games to their credit this season, while the Panthers won four games in a row at one point.

Hampden-Sydney has scored 79 run and belted five home runs in its 10 games.

As a team, the Tigers are hitting .301 with an on-base percentage of .394 and a slugging percentage of .420.

But the Tigers have yielded 11 or more runs in four games; their record in those games is 1-3.

Hampden-Sydney, Washington and Lee and Shenandoah University are the only teams that have faced league opponents heading into Saturday.

Will Davis on Saturday and Cameron Mullins (Franklin County) on Sunday, both righthanders, are the likely starters this weekend for the Panthers.

First baseman Trey Karnes and outfielder Max Lipscomb return for Hampden-Sydney after earning all-conference honors a year ago.

Former Franklin County righthander Davis Ferguson is a junior reliever for the Tigers.

Ferguson has seen action against Moravia (Pa.), Averett, DeSales, Washington and Lee and Christopher Newport.

In 5 2/3 innings, Ferguson has permitted four hits - all singles - five runs - all earned - and 10 walks, while striking out six. He has been charged with one wild pitch and has a 7.94 earned-run-average (ERA).

Hampden-Sydney is 2-3 in games in which Ferguson has pitched.