Ferrum swimming seasons start today

BRIDGEWATER—Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s swimming teams open their 2021-2022 seasons today (Friday, Oct. 1) against Bridgewater College and Alderson-Broaddus (W.Va.) University.
The tri-meets begin at 5 p.m.
Margaret Parcell Bisnett, a former Franklin County and Virginia Tech swimmer, is the Panthers’ head coach. She has guided the two Ferrum programs since 2015.
Guilford sweeps Ferrum in volleyballGREENSBORO, N.C.—Adison Needham netted 10 kills and Vanessa Johnson recorded nine block assists Wednesday in leading Guilford (N.C.) College to a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball sweep of Ferrum College.
Each set was decided by two points.
Set scores were 25-23, 26-24, 25-23.
The Quakers’ win is their first in conference play. The Panthers’ loss is their fifth in a row.
Sydney Hopewell distributed 17 assists for Guilford (1-3 in the ODAC, 4-10 overall), while Hannah Stout, Avery Lemons and Cydney Scott collected 16, 14 and 10 digs.
Also Lemons, Scott and Lydia Saunders each served two aces.
For Ferrum (0-4 in the ODAC, 3-12 overall) Taylor Joyner and Shelby Waltrip each totaled eight kills.
Arielle Tritt passed out nine assists and Anna Rymer recorded five block assists.
Airiana Beverley registered 20 digs, while Waltrip finished the match with 14 digs and Joyner had 12.
Joyner served three aces.
Ferrum’s next match is Saturday on the road against ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan University.
Match time is 11 a.m.
Golfers play in two-day Georgia tournamentFLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.—Babson (Mass.) College posted a pair of sub 300 team scores Sunday and Monday and won the team championship of the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational golf tournament.
Babson (287-276, 563) bested 17 other schools for top team laurels.
Oglethorpe (Ga.) (291-284, 575) took second, 12 shots in arrears, followed by Sewanee (Tenn.) (291-300, 591), University of Lynchburg (300-295, 595) and Transylvania (Ky.) (306-295, 601).
Ferrum College (335-319, 654) finished 18th.
Nicholas Gianelos (73-64, 137) of Babson rallied from a seven-shot, first-round deficit by firing a tournament best 64 over the final 18 holes to capture medalist laurels. He defeated teammate and first-round leader Jackson Rothwell (66-73, 139) by two strokes.
Lynchburg, Ferrum and Randolph-Macon College (308-207, 615), which placed 12, were the only Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) schools in the field. Averett University (303-299, 602), which joins the league in July 2022, came in sixth.
Brett Pennington (78-75, 153) carded the Panthers’ best total, followed by Jackson Hoovler (79-80, 159), Roman O’Brienhalla (88-82, 170), Chase Sells (92-82, 174) and Seth Walker (90-93, 183).
Placing seventh through 11th were Gettysburg College (296-307, 603), Wisconsin-Lutheran (295-311, 606), Berry College (302-305, 607), Birmingham-Southern (308-299, 607) and St. John Fisher (305-307, 612).
Finishing 13th through 17th were Millspas College (309-308, 617), LaGrange College (306-313, 619), McDaniel College (310-311, 621), Maryville (Tenn.) College (313-313, 626) and North Carolina Wesleyan (326-321, 647).
Oglethorpe entered five players as individuals. Other individual performers represented Lynchburg, Sewanee, Transylvania and McDaniel.
Berry was the tournament’s host school.
Ferrum competes in the Battle of Burg Fall Invitational Sunday and Monday, Oct. 3 and 4 at Hanover Country Club in Abbottstown, Pa.
Ferrum women’s match is stopped at intermissionROANOKE—Ferrum College’s women’s soccer team was awarded its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory of the season Tuesday by forfeit.
The Panthers’ match against league foe Hollins University was stopped at intermission after Hollins (0-2 in the ODAC, 0-5 overall) sustained a series of injuries that depleted its roster.
In accordance with NCAA rules, the match is recorded as a 1-0 Ferrum win that counts in its overall and conference marks.
Ferrum (1-1 in the ODAC, 2-6-1 overall) has had two matches stopped at halftime this season.
Last week, a home match against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University was stopped after the first 45 minutes of action with the score tied at 0-0 because of continued lightning strikes near W.B. Adams Stadium.
The match was ruled a no contest. No make-up date has been announced.
Ferrum’s next match is today against ODAC rival Eastern Mennonite University.
Match time is 7 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.
Hollins has forfeited each of its last three matches—it was unable to play its two contests prior to Tuesday because of injuries suffered in Friday, Sept. 17 non-conference setback to Johnson & Wales.