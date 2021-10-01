Ferrum swimming seasons start today

The Panthers’ match against league foe Hollins University was stopped at intermission after Hollins (0-2 in the ODAC, 0-5 overall) sustained a series of injuries that depleted its roster.

In accordance with NCAA rules, the match is recorded as a 1-0 Ferrum win that counts in its overall and conference marks.

Ferrum (1-1 in the ODAC, 2-6-1 overall) has had two matches stopped at halftime this season.

Last week, a home match against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University was stopped after the first 45 minutes of action with the score tied at 0-0 because of continued lightning strikes near W.B. Adams Stadium.

The match was ruled a no contest. No make-up date has been announced.

Ferrum’s next match is today against ODAC rival Eastern Mennonite University.

Match time is 7 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field.

Hollins has forfeited each of its last three matches—it was unable to play its two contests prior to Tuesday because of injuries suffered in Friday, Sept. 17 non-conference setback to Johnson & Wales.