Ferrum uses 20-point second quarter to defeat Wagner, 40-13

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In 28 years of coaching, Ferrum College head mentor Hank Norton has always known the recipe for success.
On Saturday, the main ingredient — 500 yards in total offense — propelled the Panthers to a 40-13 triumph over defending NCAA Division III champion Wagner in the annual Staten Island Advance Kickoff Classic in New York.
“I obviously thought we were a better defensive football team than we were today,’’ losing head coach Walt Hameline said. “We knew coming in that those two running backs (Chris Warren and Freddie Stovall) were outstanding football players and capable of breaking a big one at any time.’’
The win was Norton’s 200th career win and it improved his overall coaching record to 200-61-11.
And in the process, the Panthers may have earned themselves a national reputation on the Division III level.
The win improved Ferrum’s record to 2-0 on the year, while Wagner, playing in its season opener dropped to 0-1 and saw an eight-game winning streak ( which was the school’s longest) come to an end.
Ferrum spotted the Seahawks a first-quarter field goal before scoring 20 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a commanding advantage.
Ferrum’s offensive outburst was led by the halfback tandem of Warren and Stovall, who combined for 274 of Ferrum’s 386 yards on the ground. Warren also caught five passes for 91 yards and scored four touchdowns.
“We beat them every way you could beat them,’’ Norton said after the win. “The defense played very well....(Terry) Underwood is a great back and I thought we did a good job of defending him. Their quarterback, (Greg) Kovar is a great athlete, but he never got the rhythm and our secondary shut him off.
“We’re just delighted to win,’’ he said. “They are a class outfit and well coached. I think we surprised them a little bit. I think we were stronger than they thought we might be. Our kids played hard and we had to play hard.
“I think we have got a good team and I think we are going to get better,’’ Norton said.
But, are the Panthers the number one team in the nation after beating the defending national champions?
“Right now we are,’’ Norton said laughing, “but we will have to wait until next week. There is no question in my mind that we can play with anybody on our level. On a given day, I think we can play with anybody in Division III.’’
Late in the first quarter, Wagner took a 3-0 lead on Walter Lopez’s 30-yard field goal. The Seahawks’ drive was set up by Underwood’s 55-yard punt return and a 17-yard pass play from Kovar to Keith Johnson on third and 22 from the Ferrum 30.
The Panthers’ 20 unanswered points came on their first three drives of the second quarter. On Ferrum’s first drive, Warren gained 15 yards on the ground and caught an 11-yard toss from quarterback Phil Jones to put the ball at the Wagner 6.
Two plays later, at the 13:18 mark, Warren scored from five yards to give the Panthers a lead they didn’t lose.
The passing of Jones set up Ferrum’s second touchdown of the stanza. On a third-down play inside the Panthers’ 25, the 5-foot-10 signal caller found junior wide receiver Mike Anderson for 13 yards and a first down.
After a one-yard gain by Warren, Jones found the versatile, 6-foot-3 back in the clear for a 32-yard reception to give the Panthers a first down at the Wagner 29. Three plays later, Jones went back to Warren through the air and the result was a 17-yard touchdown.
Tim Mercer’s PAT upped Ferrum’s lead to 10, 13-3, with 7:38 left in the half.
On Ferrum’s last drive of the half, Stovall, who topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the second straight week, ran through the Seahawks’ defense for a 47-yard touchdown with 2:40 left.
The score occurred when the Panthers gambled on a fourth-and-three situation by going for the first down. Mercer added the PAT for a 20-3 Panthers edge.
The turning point in the contest came on Wagner’s opening drive of the second half when the Panthers held the Seahawks to a field goal after Wagner had advanced the ball to the Ferrum 9.
“Coming out after halftime, we were down, but I felt we had the ability to come back and win the football game,’’ Hameline said. “I thought we came out in the second half and got right after it and things were looking up. We had a couple of missed assignments down there and we ended up kicking a field goal.
“I was disappointed in the way we came out in the first half,’’ Hameline said. “We had people standing around waiting for someone to do something. We didn’t seem very enthusiastic. I was not even worried about the score. I was more concerned on having my football team come out and get excited and get after things.
“I thought we did at the beginning of the half; as time wore on, they came up with some big plays and we didn’t do very well,’’ he said.
Underwood caught a 16-yard pass from Kovar against a heavy Ferrum blitz on a third down play to give Wagner a first and goal at the Panthers’ 9.
After Ferrum held Underwood for no gain, Kovar went for the quick score; however, a wide open Walker fell down in the end zone on a second and goal from the 9.
Kovar was then sacked by Jeffrey Hurt for a loss of three, thus forcing the Seahawks to go for a field goal on fourth down. Lopez’s kick split the uprights from 29 yards to cut the Ferrum lead to 20-6 with 8:02 left in the third quarter.
Ferrum drove to the Wagner 7 on its next drive before surrendering the ball when fullback Carl Coles fumbled a bad pitch from Jones.
Wagner could not move the ball on its next series. The Seahawks were forced to put from inside their 14 and Ferrum took advantage of the ensuing good field position to score its fourth touchdown of the contest.
A 27-yard run by Stovall set up Warren’s 37-yard dash to the end zone with 38 seconds left in the third quarter. Mercer added the PAT for a 27-6 lead.
Pugh scored Wagner’s first touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the Panthers’ lead to 27-13. Kovar and the Seahawks were able to keep the drive alive when the Panthers were called for pass interference on a fourth and 10 on the Wagner 46.
Warren, who said Saturday’s performance was one of his best offensive showings, scored his final touchdown three minutes later on a 20-yard run down the right sideline for a 33-13 edge.
Reserve freshman quarterback Rayna Williams scored the Panthers’ final touchdown with 3:04 left in the game. Ferrum preserved the win when Ross Daniels intercepted a desperation Kovar pass in the end zone with 32 seconds left in the game.
Ferrum returns to W.B. Adams Stadium this weekend against Salisbury State while Wagner faces crosstown rival St. John’s.
For Wagner, which was tabbed to again challenge for the Division III national title, the playoffs are a long way off.
“We sure as hell better improve and take one football game at a time and not worry about the playoffs,’’ Hameline said. “We have eight football games left and the only one that matters right now to me is the St. John’s game.’’
