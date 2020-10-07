Ferrum uses 20-point second quarter to defeat Wagner, 40-13

“We beat them every way you could beat them,’’ Norton said after the win. “The defense played very well....(Terry) Underwood is a great back and I thought we did a good job of defending him. Their quarterback, (Greg) Kovar is a great athlete, but he never got the rhythm and our secondary shut him off.

“We’re just delighted to win,’’ he said. “They are a class outfit and well coached. I think we surprised them a little bit. I think we were stronger than they thought we might be. Our kids played hard and we had to play hard.

“I think we have got a good team and I think we are going to get better,’’ Norton said.

But, are the Panthers the number one team in the nation after beating the defending national champions?

“Right now we are,’’ Norton said laughing, “but we will have to wait until next week. There is no question in my mind that we can play with anybody on our level. On a given day, I think we can play with anybody in Division III.’’

Late in the first quarter, Wagner took a 3-0 lead on Walter Lopez’s 30-yard field goal. The Seahawks’ drive was set up by Underwood’s 55-yard punt return and a 17-yard pass play from Kovar to Keith Johnson on third and 22 from the Ferrum 30.