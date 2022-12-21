Ferrum wins 1 of 3 matches in Trojan Duals

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. - Ferrum College's women's wrestling team won 1 of 3 matches in the 2022 Trojan Duals, hosted by the University of Mount Olive (N.C.).

The Panthers (1-4) shut Greensboro (N.C.) College, 15-0, and lost to Emmanuel (Ga.), 35-8, and Emory & Henry College, 25-9.

In the victory over Greensboro and the setbacks to Emmanuel, Emory & Henry and Mount Olive, Jazmene Molina, Skie Roulo ad Jordan Wilson won bouts for the Panthers.

Molina raised her record to 16-3 following the quartet of matches.

"The team has taken the season in stride. We see every match as a learning opportunity and I believe it's starting to show in our technique and conditioning,'' first-year Ferrum head coach Connor Lapresi said.

"It's exciting to see them develop and execute their individual style of wrestling.''