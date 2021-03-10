Ferrum women drop firs two matches of season

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Guilford (N.C.) College claimed five wins in singles and swept doubles play Sunday for an 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis win over Ferrum College.

The Quakers (1-1, 1-1 in the ODAC) squared their record with the victory.

Guilford received wins by default at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Morgan Hundley claimed the Panthers’ lone triumph at No. 4 singles in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Each of Guilford’s four on-court singles wins was decided in straight sets. Ferrum managed to win two games in those matches.

Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles. The Quakers won the two contested matches by 8-1 counts.

Ferrum’s next match is Friday in Knoxville, Tenn. against Johnson University. Match time is 3 p.m.

NET CORDS: University of Lynchburg shut out Ferrum, 9-0, in an ODAC match played Saturday at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The contest was the Panthers’ season opener.

Lynchburg won at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles by forfeit.