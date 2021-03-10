 Skip to main content
Ferrum women drop first two matches of season
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Ferrum women drop first two matches of season

Ferrum women drop firs two matches of season

Ferrum College’s Tennessee Phillips initiates play with her serve in a Saturday afternoon singles match against an opponent from the University of Lynchburg at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Guilford (N.C.) College claimed five wins in singles and swept doubles play Sunday for an 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis win over Ferrum College.

The Quakers (1-1, 1-1 in the ODAC) squared their record with the victory.

Guilford received wins by default at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Morgan Hundley claimed the Panthers’ lone triumph at No. 4 singles in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Each of Guilford’s four on-court singles wins was decided in straight sets. Ferrum managed to win two games in those matches.

Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles. The Quakers won the two contested matches by 8-1 counts.

Ferrum’s next match is Friday in Knoxville, Tenn. against Johnson University. Match time is 3 p.m.

NET CORDS: University of Lynchburg shut out Ferrum, 9-0, in an ODAC match played Saturday at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The contest was the Panthers’ season opener.

Lynchburg won at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Ferrum managed to win two games in singles, both at position No. 4 by Morgan Hundley.

The Hornets won nine sets by 6-0 scores and two, eight-game pro sets in doubles by 8-0 counts.

