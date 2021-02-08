Ferrum women play Shenandoah on the road tonight

FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's basketball team goes on the road to Winchester tonight to face Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Shenandoah University.

Tip off is 7 p.m.

The Hornets won the conference championship in women's basketball in 2019 as a No. 8 seed.

The game was scheduled for Sunday, but because of an inclement weather forecast, the contest was moved to tonight.

Ferrum's scheduled home game Tuesday against league foe Roanoke College has been moved to Wednesday (Feb. 10).

Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 7 p.m.

Ferrum brings a 1-3 (1-3 in the ODAC) record and a two-game losing streak into tonight's game.

The Panthers are scheduled to play ODAC rival Washington and Lee University on Valentine's Day, Sunday, Feb. 14. Tip off in Lexington is 2 p.m.

TIP-INS: Ferrum's men's team had its Friday night non-league match-up against Bridgewater College and its Sunday home game against Eastern Mennonite University canceled.

The Panthers return to action tonight in an exhibition game against Mary Baldwin University. Tip off at Swartz Gym is 7.