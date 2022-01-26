 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Ferrum's Anderson places third in Georgia tournament

Ferrum's Anderson places third in Georgia tournament

Katrina Anderson, a Ferrum College senior, is shown winning a bout for the Panthers during a dual match this season contested at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. This past weekend, she finished 4-1 at the Robert Horton Memorial wrestling tournament in Franklin Springs, Ga. and placed third in the 130-pound weight class.

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. - Ferrum College senior Katrina Anderson finished third in her weight class at this past weekend's Robert Horton Memorial wrestling tournament, hosted by Emmanuel College.

Competing against 11 other wrestlers in the 130-pound weight class, won four consecutive bouts after falling in her tournament opener to finish third.

Anderson lost her first bout by pin to Riley Dalrymple of Life (Ga.) University and that setback placed her in the consolation bracket.

Anderson's initial triumph came by pin in 46 seconds of Evelyne Vazquez of Emmanuel.

Next, Anderson was triumphant by technical fall, 12-2, over No. 4 seed Monica Garcia of King (Tenn.) University, then she edged No. 3 seed Ariana Wolkerstorfer of Greensboro (N.C.) College by decision, 14-13.

In the consolation finals, Anderson won by pin in 5:32 over Greensboro's Isabella Ruiz.

Anderson's record this season is 11-6 with four pins.

Also competing for the Panthers were Ryann Tyree (155 pounds) and Gabby Mendoz (170 pounds), both of whom were 0-2.

Ferrum returns to the mat Saturday, Feb. 5 with a dual matches against Delaware Valley University and Elmira (N.Y.) College in Doylestown, Pa.

