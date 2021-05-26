Ferrum's Harrison earns all-region track laurels

NEW ORLEANS, La.- Ferrum College sophomore Dazon Harrison, who competes this weekend in the NCAA Division III championships in Greensboro, N.C. has earned South/Southeast Region honors in the men’s 400-meter run from the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Harrison, who hails from Annandale, won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championship in the men’s 400-meter run, placed second in the conference in the men’s 200-meter dash and ran a leg on Ferrum’s 4x400 meter relay quartet that finished third in the league.
Harrison earned all-conference laurels in each of those events.
Moore places ninth in Scott RobertsonROANOKE—Carson Moore of Boones Mill finished in a tie for ninth place in the boys 14 and younger division of the Scott Robertson Memorial golf tournament, contested Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Roanoke Country Club.
Moore finished the 54-hole, stroke-play event with a 222 (71-75-76) total. He and Chill Bradley (74-77-71, 222) tied for ninth in a 24-player field, which featured players from 12 states.
Moore was in a five-way tie for first place after the opening 18 holes.
Malcom Patmon of Alpharetta, Ga. claimed the division championship by one stroke. He carded rounds of 73-65-77 for a 215 total.
Community Park Beach opens
in JuneSmith Mountain Lake Community Park Beach opens daily for the summer Saturday, June 12 and remains open until Tuesday, Aug. 10
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The facility opens for weekends only Saturday through June 12 and from Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Monday, Sept. 6.
Cost is $ 3. Youth ages 3 and younger are admitted free.
The beach is only open when lifeguards are on duty, and swimming is only permitted in the designated swimming area.
Those planning to bring a large group are asked to call the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, (540) 483-9293.
For information, contact Nikki Custer, aquatics manager, by email: nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov .
Tennis lessons are scheduledSONTAG—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering tennis lessons for four consecutive Thursday nights in June.
Lessons are set for the recreation park courts.
Lessons for ages 6-8 are 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., lessons for ages 9-12 are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and lessons for ages 13 and older are 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost is $40.
Deadline to register is Thursday.
For information, call the recreation department, (540) 483-9293.
Girls basketball camp is
June 14-18Franklin County’s girls basketball program is hosting and staging its annual summer camp Monday through Friday, June 14-18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The camp is for rising second through eighth grade girls.
Daily check-ins are noon with daily sessions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration fee is $50; the fee includes a camp t-shirt.
Space is limited, thus early registration is encouraged.
Registration is open online: https//www/fchsladyeagles.com/youth-basketbsll-camp .
For information, contact FCHS head girls varsity basketball coach LeBryan Patterson by email: melvin.patterson@frco.k12.va.us or call Sandy Coblentz in the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Girls lacrosse alumni match
is June 9Franklin County’s girls lacrosse program is staging an Alumni Game fundraiser Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
All current and former players can play in this contest.
Tickets for spectators are $5.
Commemorative t-shirts will be available for purchase—$20 for non players, $10 for players.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
Senior players from 2020 squad, which had its season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored in a special “Senior Night’’ ceremony.
For information or for alumni players to register, call Micaela Harvey (540) 581-5626.
Also for information, call FCHS head coach Amy Dwyer (919) 757-9697 or contact her by email: CoachAmy.FCLAX@gmail.com.
Sports camps return to
Ferrum CollegeFERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.
Camps, sports and others extra-curricular in nature, were not held on the campus last summer because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Among the sports camps scheduled are in women’s wrestling, football, girls lacrosse and basketball.
These camps are open to youth of a variety of ages and skill levels.
Participants are grouped by age, grade and ability in an effort to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small-group skills and strategy and team play.
Women’s Wrestling Camps are scheduled June 11-13 and July 10-13. Camps are for middle and high-school age youth.
Instruction is provided by Ferrum head women’s wrestling coach Breonnah Neal, national place winner Katerina Pendergrass and two-time national men’s qualifier Mario Vasquez, a place winner in 2019 when the college hosted the NCAA Division III championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.
Cost is $250. For information, call Neal (336) 483-4997 or contact her by email: bneal@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum Night Lights Football Prospect Camp is slated for Friday, June 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Alumnus and former player Scott Pushell provides place kicking and punting instruction. Cost is $30 for rising high school freshmen through seniors.
Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Girls lacrosse camp is for ages 6 to 18 and is set for June 28-30.
Cost for resident campers is $285, cost for day campers is $180.
For information, call head coach Karen Harvey, (540) 588-3979 or contact her by email: khavery@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Football Team Camp 2021 is scheduled for July 19-22. Cost of $225 includes room and board.
For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Basketball Camp is set for July 19-22.
Daily sessions are held in William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Camp is for youth ages 7-16.
Panthers coaches Tyler Sanborn and Anthony White Jr. are the instructors.
Cost is $148.50.
Registration ends July 19.
For information, contact Sanborn by email: tsanborn@ferrum.edu or White by email: awhite@ferrum.edu.
JAKES Event returns June 5SONTAG—The JAKES Event, sponsored by the Franklin County Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), returns Saturday, June 5 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
The one-day event for ages 17 and younger is free; it starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship. The event is held annually in the county.
Last year’s event; however, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth can participate in archery, fishing, canoeing, shooting and many other outdoor activities.
For information, call Tim Burton, (540) 484-3041, or April Stovall (540) 420-6347.
SML Chamber tournament
is June 11MONETA—The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting teams and sponsors for its 25th annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament, which is set for Friday, June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
“We’re excited to be partnering with the new owners of Copper Cove to host this popular chamber event,’’ said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber.
“Members really enjoy spending a fun day on the course with customers or prospects mixing business with pleasure. Many also use this afternoon as a team-building experience or as a way to reward employees.’’
Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is set for 11 a.m. Tee time is 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.
Following the round, prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams as well as individual prizes for longest drive for men and women and closest to the pin.
Also, “a wide array’’ of door prizes will be up for grabs, Stanley said.
The tournament’s signature sponsor is Gilbert Law, PC.
Other sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels with a variety of amenities.
“Sponsoring the tournament is an outstanding way to showcase your business and highlight products and services,’’ Stanley said. “Sponsorships start at $140 and some include entry fees for players.’’
Stanley said the field is limited so those interested in playing should register early.
For information or to sign-up, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or call Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or contact her by email: estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.