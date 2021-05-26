Ferrum's Harrison earns all-region track laurels

NEW ORLEANS, La.- Ferrum College sophomore Dazon Harrison, who competes this weekend in the NCAA Division III championships in Greensboro, N.C. has earned South/Southeast Region honors in the men’s 400-meter run from the U.S Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Harrison, who hails from Annandale, won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championship in the men’s 400-meter run, placed second in the conference in the men’s 200-meter dash and ran a leg on Ferrum’s 4x400 meter relay quartet that finished third in the league.

Harrison earned all-conference laurels in each of those events.

Moore places ninth in Scott RobertsonROANOKE—Carson Moore of Boones Mill finished in a tie for ninth place in the boys 14 and younger division of the Scott Robertson Memorial golf tournament, contested Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Roanoke Country Club.

Moore finished the 54-hole, stroke-play event with a 222 (71-75-76) total. He and Chill Bradley (74-77-71, 222) tied for ninth in a 24-player field, which featured players from 12 states.

Moore was in a five-way tie for first place after the opening 18 holes.