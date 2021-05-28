Ferrum's Harrison races for national title this weekend

This week, Harrison earned South/Southeast Region laurels in the men’s 400 from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Earlier this month, Harrison became to first Ferrum student-athlete to capture an individual championship in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), the Panthers’ league home for three years, beginning in 2019.

His winning time of 48.10 seconds ranks 12th best nationally in Division III.

Besides his victory, Harrison placed second in the men’s 200-meter dash and ran the anchor leg in the men’s 4x400-meter relay. Ferrum’s quartet finished third in the race.

Harrison was recruited to Ferrum for football and he played slot receiver for the Panthers. Since moving to the track program exclusively, he’s been a valued sprinter for Mark White’s program in the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 meter relay.

In each of those events, Harrison has attained all-conference status.

While being recruited by Ferrum, he was told that the school was restarting its track program.

But, he believed that the start-up would not be viable until after his graduation. Such was not the case, however.