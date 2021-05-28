Ferrum's Harrison races for national title this weekend

FERRUM—Simply put, Dazon Harrison’s track and field career, whether indoors or outdoors, is a Mother Knows Best story.
“I was playing in a basketball game as a seventh grader and she saw me chase someone down from behind. Then, she told me, ‘Maybe, you ought to run track,’’ Harrison said following a Monday workout in W.B. Adams Stadium.
In high school Harrison would take his mother’s advice to heart and heed her wishes.
Today, he competes for Ferrum College in the men’s 400-meter run in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at North Carolina A&T State University.
Harrison races in one of three qualifying preliminaries at 3:15 p.m. The first-place and second-place finishers from each heat, plus the two runners with the best times not among that group of six advance to Saturday’s national championship feature.
If Harrison, a sophomore, qualifies for Saturday’s race, he will earn All-America accolades.
There is one certainty: Harrison is familiar with the Greensboro, N.C. facility, the home of the NCAA Division I Aggies—he competed there while in high school in the New Balance Nationals in his junior and senior years at Annandale High School in Fairfax County, and he’s ran there as a member of the Panthers’ squad.
This week, Harrison earned South/Southeast Region laurels in the men’s 400 from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Earlier this month, Harrison became to first Ferrum student-athlete to capture an individual championship in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), the Panthers’ league home for three years, beginning in 2019.
His winning time of 48.10 seconds ranks 12th best nationally in Division III.
Besides his victory, Harrison placed second in the men’s 200-meter dash and ran the anchor leg in the men’s 4x400-meter relay. Ferrum’s quartet finished third in the race.
Harrison was recruited to Ferrum for football and he played slot receiver for the Panthers. Since moving to the track program exclusively, he’s been a valued sprinter for Mark White’s program in the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 meter relay.
In each of those events, Harrison has attained all-conference status.
While being recruited by Ferrum, he was told that the school was restarting its track program.
But, he believed that the start-up would not be viable until after his graduation. Such was not the case, however.
Once he’s in the starter’s blocks, his focus is on the task at hand—a strong race to the finish, White said.
“Once the gun goes off, there is nothing to think about but the race,’’ Harrison said.
Oddly enough, Harrison said he prefers running the 400 during outdoor season as opposed to the winter indoor campaign.
“In outdoor, (the race) is one lap, in indoor it’s two,’’ said Harrison who is majoring in criminal justice and carriers a 3.6 grade-point-average.
“We’re going to work on indoor,’’ White said.
White, a Ferrum alumnus who played baseball for the Panthers, ranks Harrison among the best he’s coached in track and field.
“He’s one of the most competitive guys I’ve coached and he’s one of the most coachable. He has trusted the process. That means a lot,’’ White said.
White said he employs Harrison as his anchor runner in the relay because of his knack for making up deficits and chasing down runners if need be.
But the 400 has proven to be Harrison’s best event.
“The last 100 meters is all about heart and want to,’’ White said “...You can’t coach want to. You’ve got to have it and Dazon does.’’