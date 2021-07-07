Ferrum's Josh Greenway garners academic accolade

FERRUM—Josh Greenway continues to reap accolades for his work in the classroom and on the baseball diamond.

The Ferrum College outfielder has been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Baseball Academic All-District team as a first-team choice in District 5.

As a first-team honoree, Greenway is eligible for Academic All-America accolades, which are expected to be announced later this month.

District 5 in NCAA Division III is comprised of schools in Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Greenway batted .345 this season with nine doubles, three triples and two home runs. He collected 41 base hits, scored 28 runs, drove in 29 runs and accumulated a .521 slugging percentage.

Greenway is a candidate for College Division All-State honors as selected by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Greenway earned first-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels and was the league’s Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Also, Greenway received third-team All-South Region honors in voting by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Greenway is one of six Ferrum student-athletes recently named to the VaSID Academic All-State team; he is a three-time honoree.