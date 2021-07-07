 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ferrum's Josh Greenway garners academic accolade
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ferrum's Josh Greenway garners academic accolade

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greenway garners academic accolade

Ferrum College’s Josh Greenway (No. 10) is eligible for Academic All-America honors after earning first-team Academic All-District 5 laurels in voting by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM—Josh Greenway continues to reap accolades for his work in the classroom and on the baseball diamond.

The Ferrum College outfielder has been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Baseball Academic All-District team as a first-team choice in District 5.

As a first-team honoree, Greenway is eligible for Academic All-America accolades, which are expected to be announced later this month.

District 5 in NCAA Division III is comprised of schools in Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Greenway batted .345 this season with nine doubles, three triples and two home runs. He collected 41 base hits, scored 28 runs, drove in 29 runs and accumulated a .521 slugging percentage.

Greenway is a candidate for College Division All-State honors as selected by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Greenway earned first-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels and was the league’s Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Also, Greenway received third-team All-South Region honors in voting by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Greenway is one of six Ferrum student-athletes recently named to the VaSID Academic All-State team; he is a three-time honoree.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION
Sports News

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

  • Updated

Ferrum Sluggers defeated the Pirates, 14-4, Friday night to capture the 2021 championship in Franklin County Baseball Inc.’s age 9-10 division…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics