Ferrum's Penn earns All-Region honors

FERRUM—Ferrum College sophomore receiver Tmahdae Penn has earned second team All-Region football accolades in Region 3 for the 2021 season by D3football.com .
The website picks six all-region teams and has done so for 17 years.
NCAA Division III schools in Virginia are grouped in Region 3.
A total of 1,036 players were nominated for All-Region laurels, according to the website.
The All-Region teams are selected in balloting by sports information directors from each region and by D3football.com staff. All players nominated are eligible for All-America consideration.
The All-America team will be announced Friday, Dec. 17 in Canton, Ohio at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the NCAA Division III national championship game.
Nominations for All-Region took place this month and in November.
Penn, a former prep standout at Class 3 Magna Vista, started all 10 games for the Panthers this season and caught 45 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns, both single-season program standards.
Also, he rushed for 22 yards on three carries.
Penn ranked first on the squad in yard-per-catch (20.1), all-purpose yards (92.7 per-game average) and tied kicker Seth Deaton in scoring (6.0 points-per-game).
Penn is a two-time, first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) performer, and this season, he was chosen Offensive Player of the Week accolades in the league on Oct. 17.
Ferrum finished the season, its second under the head coach guidance of Cleive Adams, with a 6-4 record (3-3 in the ODAC).
Earning major individual awards from Region 3 are Jake Parker of Howard Payne University (Offensive Player of the Year), Jefferson Fritz of University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Defensive Player of the Year) and Jerheme Urban of Trinity (Texas) University (Coach of the Year).