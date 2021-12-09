Ferrum's Penn earns All-Region honors

FERRUM—Ferrum College sophomore receiver Tmahdae Penn has earned second team All-Region football accolades in Region 3 for the 2021 season by D3football.com .

The website picks six all-region teams and has done so for 17 years.

NCAA Division III schools in Virginia are grouped in Region 3.

A total of 1,036 players were nominated for All-Region laurels, according to the website.

The All-Region teams are selected in balloting by sports information directors from each region and by D3football.com staff. All players nominated are eligible for All-America consideration.

The All-America team will be announced Friday, Dec. 17 in Canton, Ohio at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the NCAA Division III national championship game.

Nominations for All-Region took place this month and in November.

Penn, a former prep standout at Class 3 Magna Vista, started all 10 games for the Panthers this season and caught 45 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns, both single-season program standards.

Also, he rushed for 22 yards on three carries.