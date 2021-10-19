Ferrum's Penn, Higgins receive weekly ODAC laurels

FOREST - Ferrum College receiver Tmahdae Penn has been chosen Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Billy Higgins has been selected Defensive Player of the Week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) following the Panthers’ 24-23 league triumph over Shenandoah University in Saturday’s homecoming game at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Both are first-time honorees.
Penn, a sophomore who hails from Martinsville, caught three passes for 125 yards, two of which resulted in touchdowns - a 71-yarder just before halftime and a 48-yarder with six minutes left in the third period that produced a 21-20 lead.
Penn has scored nine TDs this season for the Panthers, who are 2-1 in the ODAC, 5-1 overall with back-to-back, come-from-behind victories.
The nine TDs establishes a new single-season program record for receiving scores. The previous standard of eight was set in the Panthers’ second year of NCAA Division III play in 1986 by Mark Wells.
Wells teamed with the late Darryl Hammond to form Ferrum’s first dynamic passing-catching duo of its Division III era.
Both entered Ferrum as junior college players and opted to finish their careers at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools: Wells at Virginia Tech, Hammond at the University of Virginia.
Penn’s nine TDs ranks first in the ODAC.
Penn also ranks first in the conference in yards-per-reception (23.1) second in receiving yards (600), second in receiving yards-per-game (100) and fourth in receptions (26).
Penn is a former prep performer at Class 3 Magna Vista of the Piedmont District.
Higgins, a senior who hails from Virginia Beach, collected 10 tackles, eight of which were solo stops, and two pass break-ups.
Higgins’ second pass break-up came on the final play of the contest following the Panthers’ game-winning field goal.
Higgins has totaled 10 or more tackles in four straight games.
Higgins’ 62 tackles ranks fifth and his 37 solo stops ranks second.
Eagles open tournament play today
Franklin County's varsity volleyball team, which shared the Blue Ridge District's regular-season championship with Lord Botetourt, opens postseason league tournament play tonight at home.
The Eagles, the No. 1 seed, take on No. 4 seed Northside in the semifinals at 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Northside advanced with a quarterfinal-round triumph over Stuanton River Monday night.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Lord Botetourt entertains No. 3 seed William Byrd, a quarterfinal-round winner over No. 6 seed William Fleming Monday.
The Eagles claimed the top seed over the Cavaliers by virtue of having fewer regular-season losses (5 versus 6).
FCHS and Lord Botetourt split during the regular-season, and the Eagles swept the Vikings, winning 3-0 in Roanoke in September and 3-1 at home last week in their regular-season finale.
FCHS is 14-5 overall and 9-1 against league opponents this season.
The Eagles bring a five-match winning streak into tonight's contest and are 10-1 in their last 11 matches.
The tournament's championship match is Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the site of the higher seed.
If FCHS qualifies for the finals, the match will be played at Hawkins Gym.
Randolph-Macon tops Ferrum men, 4-2
FERRUM - Randolph-Macon College scored the match’s first three goals and a fourth with 14 minutes to play for a 4-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer victory over Ferrum College Saturday at Penn-Roediger Field.
The Yellow Jackets (3-0-3 in the ODAC, 8-2-3 overall) got first-half goals from Colton Howell and Bryce Martin at 29:27 and 33:21 and a second-half tally from Penny Senior at 47:02 to build a 3-0 advantage.
Howell scored on a rebound after a shot was deflected off a Ferrum defender.
Senior used an assist from Howell to net his goal.
The Panthers (1-5-0 in the ODAC, 2-11-0) prevented the shutout when Leo Galpin scored at 55:41 on a header off a corner kick by Jeffery Calix.
Kodi Tannor finished the Yellow Jackets’ scoring at 76:03.
The Panthers did cut the deficit in half at 85:28 when Daniel Aguirre scored of an assist that was shared b Galpin and Callum Harrison.
Senior took six shots for Randolph-Macon.
The Yellow Jackets held edges in shots (21-3), shots on goal (8-3) and corner kicks (16-0).
Randolph-Macon was charged with two offsides violations, while Ferrum was charged with one.
The Panthers committed eight fouls to five for the Yellow Jackets.
Ferrum goalkeeper William Winters (1-6) played the entire match and recorded four saves.
Adam Braithwaite totaled one save for Randolph-Macon in 90 minutes of action.
Ferrum returns to action today against league foe Hampden-Sydney College.
Match time is 7 p.m.
Marlins edge Panthers in field hockey, 1-0
FERRUM - Virginia Wesleyan University scored the only goal of the match in overtime Friday for a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey triumph over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Stephanie Hoke tallied the goal at 63:13 for the Marlins (2-3 in the ODAC, 4-7 overall). Shannon Gaffney was credited with an assist.
Each team took three shots in the first half, and Virginia Wesleyan attempted five more after intermission.
Regulation play in a field hockey match is 60 minutes.
In overtime, Ferrum (0-4 in the ODAC, 1-11 overall) was assessed a green (warning card) and was forced to compete one player down for two minutes.
The Marlins were able to take multiple penalty corner shots during that stretch, including Hoke’s at 62:57 mark.
Hoke took a match-best five shots for Virginia Wesleyan.
Three players each attempted one shot for the Panthers.
Goalkeeper Maura Bridges (2-2), who played the entire match, totaled one save for the Monarchs, while Panthers counterpart Anna Corsey finished the match with three saves.
Reserve goalkeeper T.J. Baker (3-7) was charged with the loss. She entered the match late in regulation and logged 4:24.
The Marlins outshot the Panthers, 9-3, and held advantages in shots on goal (4-1) and penalty corners (7-4) at match’s end.
Virginia Wesleyan committed 37 fouls to 30 for Ferrum.
Ferrum’s next match is today on the road against ODAC foe University of Lynchburg.
Match time is 7 p.m.
Ferrum women blank Sweet Briar, 7-0
SWEET BRIAR - Ferrum College netted three goals in the first half and four after intermission for a 7-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s soccer shut-out victory over Sweet Briar College Saturday.
Six players scored for the Panthers (2-4 in the ODAC, 3-9-1 overall).
Sydney Kincaid, Haley Woodward and Jamie Adams tallied first-half goals at 15:12, 18:20 and 26:04.
Adams, Allison Setlak, Taylor Seal and Ashlynn Mitcham scored second-half goals at 52:17, 56:53, 58:53 and 60:30.
Four of Ferrum’s goals were produced by an assist, one of which was split among two players.
Setlak, Cameron King and Daphne James, Brady Hentz and Adams had those assists.
Seal’s goal is the first of her college career.
James took seven shots for the Panthers.
The Panthers held advantages in shots (50-1), shots on goal (27-1) and corner kicks (11-1) at match’s end.
Sweet Briar committed five fouls to four for Ferrum.
Kaitlynn Rupert took the Vixens’ lone shot.
Katelyn Meyer collected 20 saves in goal for Sweet Briar (0-5 in the ODAC, 2-6 overall). Meyer (2-6) played the entire match.
Abbey Hayes (2-5-1) and Ali Austin, who had her team’s lone save, split time in net for the Panthers.
Cross country teams race at Roanoke Invitational
ROANOKE - Ferrum College’s women’s cross country team finished ninth out of 10 teams in Friday’s Roanoke Invitational at Green Hill Park.
The Panthers and Hollins University each tallied 208 points, but Hollins earned theb eighth-place finishing spot on a tiebreaker.
Southern Virginia University claimed top team honors with 17 points - two greater than a perfect score (15).
The Knights’ top three runners, all of whom are freshmen, came in first, second and third - Bayleigh Redd (22:48.6), Sasha Willie (22:58.3) and Lilly Dalebout (23:24.7) in an 88-runner field.
Placing second through 10th in the 6K were Fayetteville (N.C.) State (79), host Roanoke (90), Mary Baldwin (126), Shaw (147), Virginia Wesleyan (154), Emory & Henry (161), Hollins, Ferrum and Bowie (Md.) State (284).
Genesis Pineiro (25:22.9) was Ferrum’s top runner in 21st, followed by Erin Reynolds (25:51.8) in 31st, Abigail McGovern (31:13.9) in 65th, Jordan Hairston (32:35.6) in 71st and Escarlen Vasquez (33:33.7) in 74th.
Former Franklin County prep performer Harper Dillon, a freshman for Hollins, came in 44th in 26:59.0.
Dillon was her team’s top finisher, and based on her performance, she has been named Hollins' Athlete of the Week.
Ferrum’s men’s team did not enter enough runners to compete for team accolades in an 8K featuring 12 teams.
Tyson Gotschi (29:13.7) led the Panthers with a 22nd-place showing in a 100-runner field.
Next was Elliott Howard (32:45.6) in 57th, Noah Swaney (33:56.3) in 63rd and Greyson Crouch (40:02.1) in 95th.
Southern Virginia (68) edged Randolph (70) and Roanoke (74) for team laurels.
Placing fourth through 12th were Eastern Mennonite (117), West Virginia Tech (138), Hampden-Sydney (175), Bowie State (178), Emory & Henry (184), Averett (207), Mary Baldwin (247), Fayetteville State (260) and Southwest Virginia Community College (308).
Dylan May of Southern Virginia won the race in 26:27.2
Ferrum competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championships Saturday, Oct. 30 at Bridgewater College.
Panthers tie for sixth in Hollins show
ROANOKE - Ferrum College's equestrian team tied for sixth place in an eight-team field at Saturday's Hollins University Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) show at the Hollins Riding Center and Kirby Arena.
Ferrum and James Madison University tied for sixth, each with 18 points.
Only four points separated the top four squads.
The University of Virginia placed first with 36 points, followed by Virginia Tech (34), Washington and Lee University (33) and University of Lynchburg (32).
Bridgewater College (22) was fifth and Hollins (17) was eighth.
For Ferrum, sophomore Saige Stuart-Hughes placed first in Limit Hunt Seat Over Fences and third in Intermediate Equitation of the Flat.
Senior Grace Howell took top accolades in Novice Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat.
Also, senior Caitlyn Richardson finished third in Pre-Novice Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat, senior Hattie Rieck was third in Introductory Equitation on the Flat and freshman Caroline Nicholson was sixth in Limit Hunt Seat Over Fences.
"I'm so pleased with how well all of our riders rode (Saturday). We spent a lot of time this past week working on mental skills and basics and all of (our riders) work paid off,'' Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said.
Ferrum's next show is Sunday: the Washington and Lee University IHSA Show, scheduled for the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington.