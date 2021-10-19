Ferrum's Penn, Higgins receive weekly ODAC laurels

FOREST - Ferrum College receiver Tmahdae Penn has been chosen Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Billy Higgins has been selected Defensive Player of the Week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) following the Panthers’ 24-23 league triumph over Shenandoah University in Saturday’s homecoming game at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Both are first-time honorees.

Penn, a sophomore who hails from Martinsville, caught three passes for 125 yards, two of which resulted in touchdowns - a 71-yarder just before halftime and a 48-yarder with six minutes left in the third period that produced a 21-20 lead.

Penn has scored nine TDs this season for the Panthers, who are 2-1 in the ODAC, 5-1 overall with back-to-back, come-from-behind victories.

The nine TDs establishes a new single-season program record for receiving scores. The previous standard of eight was set in the Panthers’ second year of NCAA Division III play in 1986 by Mark Wells.

Wells teamed with the late Darryl Hammond to form Ferrum’s first dynamic passing-catching duo of its Division III era.