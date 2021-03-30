Ferrum's Shelton places second at Shenandoah Invitational

WINCHESTER - Ferrum College's Hunter Shelton carded two rounds in the 70s to earned a runner-up finish Monday in the Shenandoah Invitational at the Winchester Country Club (par 71, 6,367 yards).

Shelton posted scores of 74 and 77 for a 151 total. He finished four shots in arrears to medalist Sebastien Bonte (75-72, 147) of the University of Mary Washington in a field of 64 golfers.

The University of Lynchburg (317-302, 619) captured the team championship by 15 strokes over Southern Virginia University (323-311, 634).

Ferrum (344-319, 663) came in eighth in a 12-team field.

Host Shenandoah University (330-307, 637) placed third, followed by Catholic (D.C.) University (327-315, 642) and Mary Washington (330-313, 643).

Bridgewater College (329-315, 644) and Roanoke College (329-315, 644) tied for sixth.

Bridgewater B (348-327, 675) was ninth, followed by Catholic B (357-326, 683), Marymount University (371-348, 719) and Southern Virginia University B (392-364, 756).

Eastern Mennonite University did not have enough golfers to field a scoring team; the Royals had two players in the field.