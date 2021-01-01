 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIELDS OF NO PLAY, NO DREAMS
0 comments

FIELDS OF NO PLAY, NO DREAMS

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic local fields of play were vacant for more than nine months because spring and fall sports seasons in Franklin County were canceled. Play is expected to return to these venues during the new year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics