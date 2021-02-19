First Ferrum pitch is set for delivery Saturday at home

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s baseball team begins its 2011 season this weekend with a three-game series against former USA South Athletic Conference and Division III regional rival North Carolina Wesleyan with games set to be contested at the home locales of both the Panthers and the Bishops.

N.C. Wesleyan (1-0), which opened its season Tuesday with a 9-2 non-conference victory over USA South foe Methodist (N.C.) University, comes to W.B. Adams Field for a doubleheader Saturday with games starting at noon and 3 p.m.

Sunday, Ferrum travels to Rocky Mount, N.C. for the single-game, series finale, starting at 1 p.m.

The Panthers and the Bishops are scheduled to play five times this season with single games slated for Wednesday, March 17 in Rocky Mount, N.C. at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, March 31 at Adams Field at 3:30 p.m.

The Bishops played 17 games during an abbreviated 2020 season that was stopped in March following a 7-5 road win over Virginia Wesleyan University because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they finished with a 7-10 record. The Bishops were 2-4 in the USA South.

N.C. Wesleyan edged Ferrum at home last season, 5-4 in 10 innings, while a return game, set for Adams Field on March 17 was canceled.