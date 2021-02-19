First Ferrum pitch is set for delivery Saturday at home

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s baseball team begins its 2011 season this weekend with a three-game series against former USA South Athletic Conference and Division III regional rival North Carolina Wesleyan with games set to be contested at the home locales of both the Panthers and the Bishops.
N.C. Wesleyan (1-0), which opened its season Tuesday with a 9-2 non-conference victory over USA South foe Methodist (N.C.) University, comes to W.B. Adams Field for a doubleheader Saturday with games starting at noon and 3 p.m.
Sunday, Ferrum travels to Rocky Mount, N.C. for the single-game, series finale, starting at 1 p.m.
The Panthers and the Bishops are scheduled to play five times this season with single games slated for Wednesday, March 17 in Rocky Mount, N.C. at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, March 31 at Adams Field at 3:30 p.m.
The Bishops played 17 games during an abbreviated 2020 season that was stopped in March following a 7-5 road win over Virginia Wesleyan University because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they finished with a 7-10 record. The Bishops were 2-4 in the USA South.
N.C. Wesleyan edged Ferrum at home last season, 5-4 in 10 innings, while a return game, set for Adams Field on March 17 was canceled.
Besides Ferrum, N.C. Wesleyan plays three-game series against Old Dominion Athletic Conference clubs Virginia Wesleyan in late February and preseason championship favorite Randolph-Macon College in earlyn March and the Bishops have a single home game against the Yellow Jackets in late April.
Ferrum finished 11-5 last year and was 2-0 in the ODAC when its season was canceled.
Ryan Brittle begins his eighth year as the Panthers’ skipper Saturday. He needs six wins to reach the 150-victory mark for his career.
Five of the Panthers’ first six games—all scheduled for this month—are set to be contested at Adams Field.Ferrum has seven home games scheduled in March and nine home games slated in April.
Ferrum visits Hampden-Sydney for its first two ODAC games Saturday, March 12.
The Panthers play ODAC rivals Bridgewater, Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee and Shenandoah twice at home and Roanoke, Guilford and Emory & Henry once.
Besides Hampden-Sydney, the Panthers face Eastern Mennonite, Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon twice on the road and Roanoke, Guilford and Emory & Henry once.Also Ferrum is scheduled to visit Lynchburg for a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, March 6.
Besides N.C. Wesleyan, Ferrum is set to take on former USA South foes Averett University and Pfeiffer University each twice, Southern Virginia University twice, Spalding (Ky.) University three times and Mary Baldwin University once in non-conference play.
Among Ferrum’s returnees are Ozzie Torres, Josh Greenway, Grey Sherfey, Isaac Yeaman, Will Davis, Jacob Tomlin and former Franklin County prep standout Grayson Chitwood.
Greenway, an outfielder who began his career at Roanoke before transferring, earned second-team All-ODAC accolades in 2019, his rookie season with the Panthers.
Freshman Hunter Cannaday, a former Franklin County prep standout, is no longer with the squad; he opted not to return to school for the second semester, Brittle said.