First-half play carries Ferrum to 25-point win

FERRUM—Ferrum College placed three of its five starters in double figures Saturday en route to its eighth win of the season—an 81-56 rout of Eastern Mennonite University in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball match-up at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (8-8, 4-3 ODAC), who squared their overall record with the win, led from wire-to-wire.

Ferrum netted the game’s first seven points. By the 12-minute mark, the difference was 12 points, 19-7. By the 9 1/2 minute mark, the spread was 22 points, 29-7, and seconds later, the Panthers were ahead by 25 points, 32-7.

Five minutes later, the Panthers’ advantage reached 26 points, 42-16. At intermission, the lead was 29 points, 47-18.

“I felt like before the game that we would be ready to play,’’ first-year Ferrum bench boss Patrick Corrigan said. “If you play well on both sides of the ball, good things will happen.

“This game was a snap shot of how good we can be,’’ Corrigan said.

The Panthers were 32 of 66 from the field (48.5%), 8 of 18 from the 3-point arc (44.4%) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line (100%).

Ferrum scored 27 points off Eastern Mennonite turnovers.

The Panthers outscored the Royals, 42-34, and held advantages in second-chance scoring (9-4) and fast break scoring.

Eastern Mennonite’s bench finished the game with a three-point, 19-16 edge over Ferrum.

Ferrum surpassed the 80-point mark for the sixth time this season.

The Panthers, who were picked to finish last in the 13-team ODAC in preseason, produced an 18-0 run in the first half and the closed the opening stanza with a 13-2 surge.

Despite its deficit, Eastern Mennonite continued to force Ferrum to navigate front-court pressure in its back court against the shot clock in the second half.

Calvin Washington tallied a game-best 23 points and was a rebound shy of completing a double-double—he pulled down nine boards. Also, he totaled four steals.

Alfredo Abel-Rivera finished with 14 points and Johnny Franklin had 10 points.

Deshone Hicks was an assist shy of completing a double-double; he scored 13 points, passed out nine assists and collected five steals

Washington and Abel-Rivera combined to score 10 of the Panthers’ final 13 points of the first half.

Abel-Rivera, Washington, Hicks and Franklin were a combined 23 of 40 (57.5%) from the field.

Eastern Mennonite made 68% of its shots after halftime. The Royals scored 10 of the game’s last 14 points.

Ferrum pushed the spread to 34 points in the second half courtesy of a Cannon Doub 3-pointer.

Mark Burkholder led the Royals with 18 points and nine rebounds and Andre Pacheco netted nine points.

The teams combined for 72 points after halftime as Eastern Mennonite (5-11, 1-7 ODAC) outscored the Panthers, 38-34.

Ferrum led by 29 points, 79-50 with 4:10 to play and tallied two points thereafter.

“(Eastern Mennonite) didn’t stop fighting. I’m proud of how we competed. The first half is the most complete half we’ve played this year,’’ Corrigan said.

Ferrum’s next game is today against ODAC rival Washington and Lee University.

Tip off at Swartz Gym is 7 p.m.