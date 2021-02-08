First indoor meet yields successes for Ferrum men and women

LEXINGTON - Several Ferrum College men's and women's track and field athletes claimed top finishes in the Panthers' first indoor meet, the VMI Relays contested Saturday, Jan. 30 at the VMI-Corps Physical Training Facility.

For Ferrum's men's team, Dazon Harrison placed seventh in the 200-meter dash and ninth in the 400-meter dash.

Also, Seth Shaffer took seventh in the 500-meter run and teammate Alberto Pineiro was ninth.

The foursome of Roy Garcia, Clay Smith, Kevin Tate and Domonique Veney finished second in the men's 4,000-meter distance medley relay (DMR), while the quartet of Pineiro, Shaffer, Quvadus Spratley and Veney came in fourth in the 4x400 relay.

For Ferrum's women's team, Genesis Pineiro placed eighth in the 800-meter run and sixth in the 1,000-meter run.

Also, Elina Baltins was seventh in the high jump and Escarlen Vasquez was ninth in the 1,000-meter run.

"...To get this program started was great, but to be able to see these young people compete was also fantastic,'' Ferrum head coach Mark White said.

"Our performances will be getting better as (our athletes) all get in better track shape, but I'm just very excited about this program...''

Ferrum's next meet is the VMI Winter Classic, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13.