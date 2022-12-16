First loss of season is by one point

Patrick Henry and Franklin County traded the lead multiple times in the closing minutes before the Patriots were able to pull ahead for a 62-61 non-district boys varsity basketball win of the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite placing three players in double figures.

The Patriots led by two points, 16-14, after the opening quarter and they outscored the Eagles, 17-10, in the second stanza to craft a 33-24 advantage at intermission.

Franklin County cut eight points off that deficit in the second half by claiming the third period, 20-19, and the final frame, 17-10.

Patrick Henry made 24 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers and was 10 of 10 (100%) from the free-throw line.

The Patriots also placed three players in double figures: Amaurlay Calloway with a game-best 22 points (one 3 pointer), Abubaki Yarmah with 16 points (two 3-pointers) and Sidney Webb with 15 points.

Also scoring were Brooks Derey with five points (one 3-pointer)and Jatavion Johnson and Tay’marion Stanley each with two points.

Webb is a transfer from Northside, a Blue Ridge District rival of the Eagles.

Patrick Henry committed 18 fouls and Derey fouled out.

The Eagles converted 25 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 12 (75%) from the free-throw line.

Haven Mullins paced Franklin County with 21 points, while Nasir Holland and Randy Clark each netted 14.

Also, Eli Foutz totaled nine points (one 3-pointer) and Tucker Harvey scored three points (one 3-pointer).

The Eagles committed 13 fouls.

Patriots conquer

Eagles jayveesPatrick Henry cruised to an 11-point, 15-4 lead after the first quarter in a 49-37 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Patriots edged the Eagles, 12-11, in the second stanza to make the count 27-15 at intermission.

PH pushed the spread to 18 points, 38-20, after three quarters of play.

Franklin County won the final frame, 17-11.

The Patriots made 10 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and were 11 of 19 (57.9%) from the free-throw line.

Elvis Yendeh led the Patriots with 17 points, nine of which he scored by swishing three 3-pointers and Jakolbi Taylor finished with 11 points, six of which he tallied by making two treys.

Also scoring were Muhammad Ibrahim with nine points (one 3-pointer), Cameron Ogletree and Landon Schilling each with four points and dayshon King and Seth Shepherd each with two.

Franklin County made 13 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 9 of 18 (50%) from the free-throw line.

JT Lomax led the Eagles with 16 points and Gage Coleman added 12, including both of his team’s 3-pointers.

Also scoring were Jacob Mullins with three points and Jalontae Edmunds, Kamarion Hancock and Eli Woody each with two.

Eagles are victorious in Stanley Memorial debut

SALEM—Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team limited Martinsville to four points in each quarter Saturday in a 52-point 68-16 rout of the Bulldogs in the Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout at the Creeger Center on the campus of Roanoke College.

The Eagles were making their debut in the showcase tournament that honors the late Roanoke sportscaster. Stanley died from cancer in 2002.

Franklin County’s 52-point lead at game’s end was its largest.

The Eagles held the Bulldogs to eight field goals and an 0 of 4 showing from the free-throw line.

Franklin County led by 20 points, 24-4, after the opening quarter, by 33 points, 41-8 at intermission and by 48 points, 60-12, after three periods of play.

The Eagles converted 29 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers, and were 4 of 9 (44%) from the free-throw line.

“Coming into this game, we wanted to settle into some offensive sets and get better with communicating defensively. (Martinsville) pushed the ball well and we were able to slow down their transition, and we are getting better defensively,’’ Eagles head coach LeBryan Patterson said.

“I told our ladies, ‘This is a great opportunity to play in a college gym in honor of Roy Stanley.’ Growing up he was the name of sports broadcasting; to get this moment and a win was priceless. ...It’s a great win for our ladies. I am proud of how we’re coming together.

“Martinsville is always Martinsville. They will be physical and scrappy,’’ Patterson said.

Martinsville’s roster is comprised of no seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and seven freshmen. Franklin County is not quite as young, but the Eagles feature four juniors, six sophomores and one freshman.

Makenzie Hylton and Yoshikoe Moyer each scored six points to lead the Bulldogs and MaKayla Warren tallied four points.

Chelsey Harris paced the Eagles with 17 points , Kenzie Board netted 16, including three 3-point field goals, and Kaniah Copeland tallied 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

Also scoring were Maddie Caron with eight points, Jabriah Peery with six points, Alahna Preston with five points, including one 3-pointer, Carmen Taylor with four points and Taylor Lester with two points.

Franklin County plays consecutive games in Richmond this weekend: today versus Thomas Dale and Saturday versus Glen Allen.

Eagles top Patriots in overtime

ROANOKE—Kenzie Board scored a game-best and career-best 32 points Friday to lead Franklin County to a 60-52 non-district girls varsity basketball win over Patrick Henry in overtime.

The Eagles won the extra, four-minute stanza 11-3.

At the end of regulation play, the score was even at 49.

“This was a big win against a respected program,’’ Franklin County head coach Le’Bryan Patterson said. “... It’s a great win on the road for our program.

“I tell our ladies all the time ‘We Belong.’ “We spent a lot of time together this off-season and that is where games like these are won; in the off-season. ‘’

Board swished nine field goals and was 14 of 18 (77.8%) from the free-throw line.

“Kenzie put this group on her back down the stretch along with solid play from our (low post players) and bench,’’ Patterson said.

“The key takeaways from this game are everyone played their roles offensively and most important defensively. ‘’

Franklin County trailed 12-11 after the first quarter and 25-24 at intermission after each team tallied 13 points in the second stanza.

“At the end of the first quarter we talked about the missed opportunities and points we left on the floor; free throws and putbacks, I could see it in their eyes how bad they wanted this win so I told them, “ Just calm down and compete.’

“There where several times the game situation called for a few inbound draw up (plays), and the girls where locked in and executed. As a coach you need know if the players will play hard for you, will they trust you and each other, and will they compete. there is no doubt in my mind that they’ve given all of these,’’ Patterson said.

Patrick Henry led 39-35 after three quarters before Franklin County rallied in the fourth frame to force overtime.

Patrick Henry made 15 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers and was 17 of 27 (63%) from the free-throw line.

Eight players scored for the Patriots, three of whom were in double figures.

Franklin County converted 20 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 18 of 24 (75%) from the free-throw line.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Kanah Copeland (one 3-pointer), Maddie Caron and Chelsey Harris each with seven points, Taylor Lester with four points and Carmen Taylor with three points (one 3-pointer).

Wrestlers defeat Chatham in dual encounter

Franklin County’s varsity wrestling team defeated Chatham, 48-27, on Senior Night at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Winning by pin for the Eagles were Livia Conner, Brady Hazelwood, Devin Dillon, Kadin Smith, Robbie Knott, Kaleb Perdue and Elan Catoe, and Travis Sigmon won by forfeit.

Seniors Conner, Knott, Smith and Kameron Miller were honored in a per-match ceremony.

Franklin County returns to the mat Saturday in the Big Orange Classic, hosted by William Byrd in Vinton.