First-quarter run paces Shenandoah to 21-point win

FERRUM – Shenandoah University used a 23-7 fourth-quarter surge Saturday to defeat Ferrum College, 63-42, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, the regular-season finale for both teams.

Both Shenandoah (19-5, 13-5 ODAC) and Ferrum (5-20, 3-15 ODAC) have qualified for the league’s postseason tournament.

The Panthers are the No. 10 seed and face No. 7 seed Bridgewater College in a first-round game. The Hornets begin play in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center later this week.

Ferrum’s loss is the Panthers’ ninth in a row.

Shenandoah led by five points, 40-35, at the start of the fourth quarter.

Ferrum used a 10-0 first-quarter surge to turn an 11-5 deficit into a 15-11 lead at the end of the frame.

Ferrum’s Aisha Martin netted seven of her 14 points in the first quarter.

The Hornets erased that deficit by taking the second stanza, 17-9.

Olivia Weinel and Shawnise Campbell combined to score 11 of Shenandoah’s points.

Ferrum converted just 2 of 14 shots from the field in the second quarter.

Shenandoah led 28-24 at intermission and extended the advantage to five points after outscoring the Panthers, 12-11, in the third period.

At one point in the quarter, the Hornets led by seven, 38-31.

Shenandoah produced a 15-2 surge in the final frame to move in front by 18 points, 55-37.

The Hornets made 44.6% (23 of 56) of their shots from the field and limited the Panthers to 23.2% (13 of 56) shooting.

Shenandoah won the rebounding battle, 52-34, and distributed 11 assists to eight for Ferrum.

The Hornets held edges in second-chance points (13-8), points in the paint (32-12), fast break points (8-0) and bench points (15-0).

Ferrum tallied 12 points off turnovers to 11 for Shenandoah.

Each team committed 15 turnovers.

Weinel finished with a game-best 23 points and six rebounds.

Ragan Johnson netted 15 points and Campbell scored eight points and grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds.

Kayla Cabiness scored a team-best 17 points for Ferrum and she pulled down three rebounds.

Martin corralled six rebounds and Cameron Hawkins tallied seven points and grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.

Ferrum honored its two seniors before the game: Hawkins and Camille Mangum.

Lynchburg tops Ferrum, 82-58

FERRUM - University of Lynchburg crafter a 16-point, 25-9 lead after the first quarter en route to an 82-58 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball triumph over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Hornets converted 47.9% (34 of 71) of their shot and held the Panthers to 31.9% (22 of 59) shooting.

The Panthers scored the game’s first three points before the Hornets produced a 22-2 surge.

Lynchburg extended its lead to 22 points, 38-16, in the second stanza, and the Hornets were ahead, 44-24, at intermission.

Ferrum was within 16 points, 48-32, with 8L05 showing in the third period before Lynchburg responded with a 14-6 run to push the spread to 24 points, 62-38.

Kayla Cabiness netted 11 of her 20 points in the final frame. Also, she grabbed six rebounds.

Aisha Martin led the Panthers with a game-best 26 points and she pulled down six rebounds.

Erin Green and Olivia Harris each totaled 16 points to pace Lynchburg.

Lizzie Davis scored 13 points and Kate Kolb added 10 points.

Harris and Davis each passed out nine assists and Kolb grabbed eight rebounds.

Lynchburg won the rebounding battle, 56-31, and the Hornets distributed 19 assists to the Panthers’ 10.

At game’s end, Lynchburg held advantages in points off turnovers (11-10), second chance points (14-6), points the paint (52-18), fast break points (6-4) and bench points (39-0).

Each team committed 10 turnovers.