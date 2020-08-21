First Tee of the Roanoke Valley receives grant from USGA

ROANOKE – The United States Golf Association (USGA) has awarded a $2,500 grant to First Tee of the Roanoke Valley to further its efforts of introducing young people to game of golf and experiences that empower them to build their strength of character.
The grant is one of 51 being awarded nationwide to chapters located in or around USGA Championships and Allied Golf Associations as part of the organization’s strategy to leave a positive impact on its local host communities.
Since 1997, the USGA has invested more than $26 million in grants to First Tee to provide greater access to golf for juniors and cultivate a life-long passion for the game.
The commitment to expanding participation is part of the USGA’s mission to champion and advance the game.
“Year after year we are seeing the positive impact that First Tee and other junior programs are having in breaking down barriers and connecting communities through sports,” said Mike Davis, chief executive officer (CEO) of the USGA.
“It is vital for golf’s long-term health that we continue to create pathways for all juniors to participate,’’ Davis said.
First Tee brings youth to the game of golf and leverages it as a catalyst for personal growth through experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience.
With USGA’s support, First Tee of the Roanoke Valley reaches thousands of young people annually at area program locations, with support from hundreds of volunteers.
First Tee of the Roanoke Valley impacts young people through character education and life skills programs at in-school and after-school programs.
“Support from the USGA is vital to our chapter’s success; we are so grateful for their confidence in our chapter,” said Jennifer Blackwood, executive director of First Tee of the Roanoke Valley.
The funding is part of the USGA’s annual $70 million investment back into the game fueled by revenues generated by the U.S. Open.
