First week of play is a busy one if COVID-19 doesn't stand in the way

If Franklin County is permitted to return to athletic competition in January 2021’s first week, the initial five days of the new year will be packed with play.

Based on a weekly schedule released by the high school athletic department, FCHS’s boys and girls varsity swimming teams, its boys varsity, boys junior varsity, girls varsity and girls junior varsity basketball squads and its wrestling team, along with the boys and girls basketball teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle School are slated for action.

Swimming is in the lead-off spot with the Eagles hosting Alleghany County and Northside at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center.

On Tuesday (Jan. 5), the girls varsity and girls junior varsity basketball teams travel to Staunton River for a doubleheader against their Blue Ridge District rivals, while the Golden Eagles visit Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium for a boys varsity/boys junior varsity double feature.

Tip times for both twin bills are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

On Wednesday (Jan. 6), David Ferguson makes his debut as Franklin County’s wrestling coach when the Eagles travel to Roanoke to face Blue Ridge District foe Northside in a dual match at 6 p.m.