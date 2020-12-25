First week of play is a busy one if COVID-19 doesn't stand in the way

If Franklin County is permitted to return to athletic competition in January 2021’s first week, the initial five days of the new year will be packed with play.
Based on a weekly schedule released by the high school athletic department, FCHS’s boys and girls varsity swimming teams, its boys varsity, boys junior varsity, girls varsity and girls junior varsity basketball squads and its wrestling team, along with the boys and girls basketball teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle School are slated for action.
Swimming is in the lead-off spot with the Eagles hosting Alleghany County and Northside at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4 at the Franklin County Family YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center.
On Tuesday (Jan. 5), the girls varsity and girls junior varsity basketball teams travel to Staunton River for a doubleheader against their Blue Ridge District rivals, while the Golden Eagles visit Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium for a boys varsity/boys junior varsity double feature.
Tip times for both twin bills are 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
On Wednesday (Jan. 6), David Ferguson makes his debut as Franklin County’s wrestling coach when the Eagles travel to Roanoke to face Blue Ridge District foe Northside in a dual match at 6 p.m.
On Thursday (Jan. 7), FCHS’s girls varsity and girls junior varsity basketball teams visit Bassett for non-league games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and BFMS’s boys basketball team travels to Roanoke to take on Cave Spring Middle School at 5 p.m. in its season opener, a Roanoke Valley Middle School District contest.
The boys varsity and boys junior varsity basketball teams host Bassett at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The varsity contest features the return of former Franklin County star DeMario Mattox, who is in his first year at Bassett’s head coach.
Also, BFMS’s girls basketball team opens its season at home against Cave Spring Middle School at 5 p.m.
There is more basketball on Friday (Jan. 8) as the boys varsity and junior varsity squads play league rival Northside on the road and the girls varsity and junior varsity teams entertain the Vikings.
Tip times are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.