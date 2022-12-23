 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Five double-figure scorers carry Mary Baldwin to win

Five double-figure scorers carry Mary Baldwin to win

Ferrum College's Calvin Washington gains control of the basketball while being guarded by two Mary Baldwin University defenders.

 Steven Marsh

FERRUM - Mary Baldwin University led by 13 points at halftime and protected that difference in the second half for an 85-72 non-conference men's basketball triumph over Ferrum College Friday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Mary Baldwin crafted  46-33 advantage in the opening 20 minutes and the teams played the second stanza to a 39-39 draw.

Mary Baldwin led from wire-to-wire.

Mary Baldwin placed five players in double figures: Brett Asbury with 21 points, Vernon Fraley with 19 points, Jaden Ignacio and Pat Malott each with 11 points and Brandon Stoudamire with 10 points.

Calvin Washington tallied a game-best 24 points for Ferrum (4-7), while Deshone Hicks totaled 20 points and Marcus Neal finished with 11 points.

Hicks swished three 3-point field goals. He was 7 of 13 from the field.

The Panthers' next game is Friday, Dec. 30 at William Peace (N.C.) University.

Tip off is 4 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C.

