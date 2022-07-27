 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Flinkstrom returns to Ferrum as an assistant coach

  • 0

FERRUM, Ferrum College alumna and former student-athlete Morganne Flinkstrom (Class of 2021) has been hired as an assistant field hockey coach, athletic department officials said in a press release Monday.

“I am so excited to be back at Ferrum as part of the coaching staff,” Flinkstrom said. “... I am eager for the team to come back for a fresh start to the season.”

Flinkstrom was a four-year letter-winner on the field hockey and women’s wrestling teams. She served as a volunteer assistant wrestling coach and a women’s wrestling work study for two years each: from 2017-19, 2019-21.

In those roles, she led athletes through condition drills, supported the team at matches, helped the coaches direct practice, and was responsible for cleaning and organizing the designated wrestling areas.

“I am so excited to have Morganne back as the assistant coach,” first-year head field hockey coach Chardonnay Hope said. “Her personal experience as a student-athlete at Ferrum will do wonders for the field hockey program.”

People are also reading…

Flinkstrom earned her bachelor’s in sports management with a minor in coaching. This is her first coaching job at the collegiate level.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Golf team tryouts begin Monday

Golf team tryouts begin Monday

Franklin County’s golf team is conducting two days of tryouts for the 2022 season Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26, at Willow Creek Country Club.

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE HOOPS

Members of Christian Heritage Academy’s boys varsity basketball team (in alphabetical order) are Nicholas Arrington, Ethan Craig, Matthew Crai…

Mullins races to victory at FCS

CALLAWAY -  Jimmy Mullins claimed the pole and captured the checkered flag of the Super Street feature of Saturday night's Battle of the Commo…

Four points separate Stock4 top 4

CALLAWAY - Four points separate four drivers in the chase for the championship in the Stock4 Class at Franklin County Speedway, which continue…

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention