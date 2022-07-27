Flinkstrom returns to Ferrum as an assistant coach

FERRUM, Ferrum College alumna and former student-athlete Morganne Flinkstrom (Class of 2021) has been hired as an assistant field hockey coach, athletic department officials said in a press release Monday.

“I am so excited to be back at Ferrum as part of the coaching staff,” Flinkstrom said. “... I am eager for the team to come back for a fresh start to the season.”

Flinkstrom was a four-year letter-winner on the field hockey and women’s wrestling teams. She served as a volunteer assistant wrestling coach and a women’s wrestling work study for two years each: from 2017-19, 2019-21.

In those roles, she led athletes through condition drills, supported the team at matches, helped the coaches direct practice, and was responsible for cleaning and organizing the designated wrestling areas.

“I am so excited to have Morganne back as the assistant coach,” first-year head field hockey coach Chardonnay Hope said. “Her personal experience as a student-athlete at Ferrum will do wonders for the field hockey program.”

Flinkstrom earned her bachelor’s in sports management with a minor in coaching. This is her first coaching job at the collegiate level.