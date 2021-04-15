 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Floyd Kellam Wins Region A Championship
0 comments
breaking

Floyd Kellam Wins Region A Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Floyd Kellam Wins Region A Championship

2019 Class 6 state volleyball champion Floyd Kellam has captured the spring 2021`Region A championship with a 3-0 (sets scores 25-21, 25-20, 25-10) triumph over Franklin County (9-3) Thursday in a match contested at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. With the win, Floyd Kellam (9-2) advances to the Class 6 state semifinals. FCHS's season ends with the loss. The Eagles are a two-time regional champion (1986, 1987) and a four-time regional runner-up (1983, 2002, 2018, 2021) in volleyball. Visit this website for updates on this story.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

2019 Class 6 state volleyball champion Floyd Kellam has captured the spring 2021`Region A championship with a 3-0 (sets scores 25-21, 25-20, 25-10) triumph over Franklin County (9-3) Thursday in a match contested at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. With the win, Floyd Kellam (9-2) advances to the Class 6 state semifinals. FCHS's season ends with the loss. The Eagles are a two-time regional champion (1986, 1987) and a four-time regional runner-up (1983, 2002, 2018, 2021) in volleyball. Visit this website for updates on this story.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics