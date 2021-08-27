FOOTBALL 2021

All hands are on deck tonight as Franklin County opens its 2021 fall football season with a non-district contest against Class 3 Bassett. Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m. Ferrum College's football team doesn't begin play until Saturday, Sept. 4 when the Panthers face long-time rival Averett University in a non-league match-up at W.B. Adams Stadium.