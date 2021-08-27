FOOTBALL 2021

All hands are on deck tonight as Franklin County opens its 2021 fall football season with a non-district contest against Class 3 Bassett. Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m. Ferrum College's football team doesn't begin play until Saturday, Sept. 4 when the Panthers face long-time rival Averett University in a non-league match-up at W.B. Adams Stadium.
FRANKLIN COUNTY FOOTBALL POSTSEASON HISTORY
YEAR;OPPONENT;ROUND;RESULT
2002;Osbourn Park;Quarterfinals;21-15 ;Loss*
2003;Osbourn Park;Quarterfinals;35-20;Loss*
2005;Osbourn;Quarterfinals;58-41;Loss*
2009;Colonial Forge;Quarterfinals;37-35;Won**
2009;Battlefield;Semifinals;33-7;Loss***
2010;Woodbridge;Quarterfinals;17-14;Won****
2010;Colonial Forge;Semifinals;43-19;Lost*****
2011;Colonial Forge;Quarterfinals;21-14;Won****
2011;Battlefield;Semifinals;38-20;Lost****
2017;Thomas Dale;Quarterfinals;50-0;Lost******
2018;Clover Hill;Quarterfinals;14-0;Won****
2018;Colonial Forge;Semifinals;42-7;Lost*****
2019;Landstown;Quarterfinals;35-27;Lost*******
2020;Thomas Dale^;Semifinals;41-31;Lost******
*Game played in Manassas
**Game played in Bealeton
***Game played in Haymarket
****Game played at C.I. Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field
*****Game played in Stafford
******Game played in Richmond
*******Game played in Virginia Beach
Games are in the Group AAA Division 6 Northwest Regionals (2002, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2011), Class 6 Region B (2017, 2018) and Class 6 Region A (2019, 2020)
^The 2020 season was contested in the spring of 2021. Franklin County played seven games and finished 4-3. The seventh game was the Eagles’ postseason contest. Only the top four teams in regional power rankings earned postseason berths.
COACHING RECORDS AT FRANKLIN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
NAME;YEARS ; ;CAREER RECORD PERCENTAGE ;BEST YEAR/RECORD
C.I. Dillon ;1950-55 ; ;23-24 ; ;.489;1951/6-2
Jack Henderson ;1956-63 ;37-35-6 ;.513;1959/7-2-1
A.C. Glover ;1964 ;5-5 ;.500 `;1964/5-5
Richard Foutz ;1965-74 ;38-49-13 ;.445;1966/7-2-1
Miller Bennington ;1975-77 ; ;7-23 ;.233;1976/4-6
Red Stickney ;1978-81 ; ;15-25 ;.375;1978/6-4
Benny Gibson ;1982-85 ;14-26 ;.350;1983-84/4-6
Dean East ;1986-89 ;15-25 ;.375;1987-88/5-5
Melvin Martin ;1990-91 ;3-17 ;.150;1990/2-8
Horace Green* ;1992-96 ;10-37 ;.213;1994-95/3-7
Jerry Little** ;1996-99 ;10-23 ;.303;1997/4-6
Billy Miles ;2000-05 ;39-24 ;.619;2002/9-2
Ben Boyd ;2006-08 ;15-15 ;.500;2006/6-4
Chris Jones ;2009-14 ;36-30 ;.545;2009-10-11/9-3
J.R. Edwards ;2015- ;25-36 ;.389 ;2018/7-5
YEARS OF SERVICE: Dillon 6, Henderson 8, Glover 1, Foutz 10, Bennington 3, Stickney 4, Gibson 4, East 4, Martin 2, Green 4+, Little 3+, Miles 6, Boyd 3, Jones 6, Edwards 6+
NOTES: In 71 years of football, Franklin County has posted a 292-394-19 record for a .428 winning percentage.
The school’s best single-seasons by wins are 9-2 in 2002 and 9-3 in 2009, 2010 and 2011. The best record by percentage is 9-2 (.818) in 2002. Of the school’s 15 coaches, nine won their FCHS coaching debuts: C.I. Dillon, Jack Henderson, A.C. Glover, Benny Gibson, Dean East, Jerry Little, Billy Miles, Ben Boyd and Chris Jones. East’s victory in 1986 was a forfeit – it was determined at the end of the season that Laurel Park had used an ineligible player. The Lancers won the game on the field, 14-7.
*Green was replaced after seven games in 1996. At the time of his dismissal, FCHS was 2-5.
**Little was named interim head coach for the remainder of the 1996 season and posted a 1-2 mark in three games with a loss to Halifax County, a win over Patrick Henry-Roanoke and a loss to William Fleming. On November 20,1996, he was named head coach and he won his first game of the 1997 season.
Franklin County’s ninth win in 2002 was achieved in the final regular-season game. Its ninth wins in 2009, 2010 and 2011 were achieved in the opening round of postseason play.
Also, the Eagles’ seventh wins in 1959 and 1966 came during the regular season; their seventh win in 2018 came during the opening round of postseason play.
